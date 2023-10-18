New Musical Version of 101 DALMATIANS Will Tour the UK Next Year

The tour launches at the New Wimbledon Theatre in June 2024.
A new musical version of Dodie Smith’s classic book 101 Dalmatians will embark on a UK tour, launching at the New Wimbledon Theatre in June 2024.
This new musical is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris and is reimagined from the acclaimed Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production in 2022. Cast and creative team to be announced.
When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups.
This classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs and irresistible puppies!
After launching in Wimbledon the production will visit Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Manchester, Belfast, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Southend, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, York, Glasgow and Edinburgh. Further dates to be announced.
New Wimbledon Theatre
22-29 June 2024
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre
Priority on sale now, general on sale Friday 20 October 2023
Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham
2-6 July 2024
www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham
Priority on sale now, general on sale Friday 20 October 2023
Norwich Theatre Royal
9-13 July 2024
On sale now
Canterbury Marlowe Theatre
16-20 July 2024
On sale soon
Leicester Curve
23-27 July 2024
On sale soon
Palace Theatre, Manchester
30 July - 10 August 2024
www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester
Priority on sale now, general on sale Friday 20 October 2023
Belfast Grand Opera House
13-17 August 2024
On sale now
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
20-24 August 2024
On sale soon
Newcastle Theatre Royal
27 August - 1 September 2024
On sale soon
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
5-8 September 2024
On sale soon
Liverpool Empire
24-28 September 2024
www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire
Priority on sale now, general on sale Friday 20 October 2023
Milton Keynes Theatre
1-5 October 2024
www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre
Priority on sale now, general on sale Friday 20 October 2023
Woking, New Victoria Theatre
8-12 October 2024
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre
Priority on sale now, general on sale Friday 20 October 2023
New Theatre Cardiff
15-19 October 2024
On sale soon
Southampton Mayflower Theatre
22-26 October 2024
On sale soon
His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen
29 October-2 November 2024
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre
On sale soon
York Grand Opera House
5-9 November 2024
www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york/
Priority on sale now, general on sale Friday 20 October 2023
Glasgow King’s Theatre
12-16 November 2024
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/
Priority on sale now, general on sale Friday 20 October 2023
Edinburgh Playhouse
19-23 November 2024
www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse
Priority on sale now, general on sale Friday 20 October 2023
