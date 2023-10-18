New Musical Version of 101 DALMATIANS Will Tour the UK Next Year

A new musical version of Dodie Smith’s classic book 101 Dalmatians will embark on a UK tour, launching at the New Wimbledon Theatre in June 2024.

This new musical is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris and is reimagined from the acclaimed Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production in 2022. Cast and creative team to be announced.

When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups.

This classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs and irresistible puppies!

After launching in Wimbledon the production will visit Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Manchester, Belfast, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Southend, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, York, Glasgow and Edinburgh. Further dates to be announced.

Tour Dates

New Wimbledon Theatre

22-29 June 2024

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre

Priority on sale now, general on sale Friday 20 October 2023

Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

2-6 July 2024

www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

Priority on sale now, general on sale Friday 20 October 2023

Norwich Theatre Royal

9-13 July 2024

www.norwichtheatre.org

On sale now

Canterbury Marlowe Theatre

16-20 July 2024

www.marlowetheatre.com

On sale soon

Leicester Curve

23-27 July 2024

www.curveonline.co.uk

On sale soon

Palace Theatre, Manchester

30 July - 10 August 2024

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

Priority on sale now, general on sale Friday 20 October 2023



Belfast Grand Opera House

13-17 August 2024

www.goh.co.uk

On sale now

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

20-24 August 2024

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

On sale soon

Newcastle Theatre Royal

27 August - 1 September 2024

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

On sale soon

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

5-8 September 2024

www.southendtheatres.org.uk

On sale soon

Liverpool Empire

24-28 September 2024

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

Priority on sale now, general on sale Friday 20 October 2023

Milton Keynes Theatre

1-5 October 2024

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

Priority on sale now, general on sale Friday 20 October 2023

Woking, New Victoria Theatre

8-12 October 2024

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

Priority on sale now, general on sale Friday 20 October 2023

New Theatre Cardiff

15-19 October 2024

www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

On sale soon

Southampton Mayflower Theatre

22-26 October 2024

www.mayflower.org.uk

On sale soon

His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

29 October-2 November 2024

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre

On sale soon

York Grand Opera House

5-9 November 2024

www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york/

Priority on sale now, general on sale Friday 20 October 2023

Glasgow King’s Theatre

12-16 November 2024

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

Priority on sale now, general on sale Friday 20 October 2023

Edinburgh Playhouse

19-23 November 2024

www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse

Priority on sale now, general on sale Friday 20 October 2023