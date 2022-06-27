New Musical LIVING WITH SIN to Have World Premiere at Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society

Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society has announced the world premiere of LIVING WITH SIN at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022 with a sneak peek performance in London at Theatre Deli.

"We're so excited to follow up our successful runs of SIX, Rust, and On Your Bike with this 'Faustian Queer Eye'," says CUMTS president, Aisha Wheatley. "This brand new musical will charm Fringe audiences with its dark wit and sultry music." L

IVING WITH SIN features a book by Gabrielle James and music by Joshua Newman. This production is produced by Janie Dickerson.

When her grandmother dies, Cece spirals into a quarter-life crisis. Lost, lonely, and looking for purpose, she finds support from some unexpected house guests: the Seven 'Deadly' Sins. As Cece goes on a journey of self-discovery, she begins to question if living with sin is not so deadly after all... From the company that brought you SIX comes a new musical seducing us all to try a little sin.

LIVING WITH SIN will be playing a full run at theSpaceUK 5-27 August 2022 (excluding 14 & 21 August). Ticket prices range from £7.50-10.50 and can be purchased at the Fringe box office - ­0131 226 0000 / https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2182867®id=4&articlelink=https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/living-with-sin-2?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or on the show's website livingwithsin.com

Ahead of the Fringe, LIVING WITH SIN will play a preview performance at Theatre Deli in London on 28 July 2022 at 20:30. Tickets will go on sale in early July and can be purchased through livingwithsin.com

The cast includes Lauren Lopez (Cece), Jaden Tsui (Pride), Lydia Clay-White (Eadie/Greed), Tom Hayes (Rafe/Wrath), Tabitha Tucker (Emmy/Envy), Louella Lucas (Lex/Lust), Ashley Cooper (Gee/Gluttony), and Hebe Bennett (Soph/Sloth).

The creative team includes Ilona Sell (Director), Janie Dickerson (Producer), Jemma Starling (Music Director), Alex Radford (Marketing Director), Ramisa Hassan (Costume Designer), Cody Knight (Technical Director). Also on the team are Manon Harvey (Asst. Director), Gabriel Margolis and Drew Sellis (Asst. Music Directors), Ffion Godwin (Asst. Choreographer), and Kate Caspari (Asst. Producer).