New Forest Open Air Theatre to Launch Woodland Venue at Hinton Admiral

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Artistic Director of New Forest Open Air Theatre, Abbey Wright, and Marcel Bruneau, Chair of Trustees, have announed that the company is launching a fundraising campaign to open a brand-new theatre, establishing a home base for the first time - a major new cultural destination for the South of England, bringing professional theatre, affordable access to culture and community participation to the heart of the New Forest.

Supported by a number of prominent cultural figures including Mark Rylance, Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi, Lenny Henry, Dan Snow, Geraldine Somerville and Lady Candida Meyrick, the company is now seeking to raise the final funds to realise the project to open next year for the 2027 summer season. These plans include a new membership scheme which launches today.

The architect for the seasonal open-air woodland theatre on the Hinton Admiral Estate near Burley, is award-winning local Natalie Skeete of Forest Architecture, with internationally renowned theatre consultants Charcoal Blue and designer James Turner. The project will see the creation of a 300-seat seasonal theatre set within a naturally occurring woodland basin in the woods. Designed to be environmentally sensitive, the structure will be crafted from coppiced timber from the surrounding woodland and dismantled at the end of each performance season, allowing the site to remain in harmony with its natural environment. Its location on the 5,500-acre Hinton Admiral Estate, means the venue will benefit from existing infrastructure including parking, utilities, catering and visitor facilities.

The organisation's long-term vision is to create a producing house dedicated to professional outdoor theatre while also supporting community participation, outdoor learning, wellbeing and engagement with nature. The company is already working with partners including Culture in Common to improve access to arts and cultural activity for isolated communities.

To support the campaign, New Forest Open Air Theatre has launched a new membership and patron scheme, alongside opportunities for support from individuals, businesses, charitable trusts and foundations. For further information on how to support the venture: https://www.newforestopenairtheatre.co.uk/supporter

Abbey Wright, Artistic Director of New Forest Open Air Theatre, said, “This project brings together world-class theatre, community engagement and access to nature in a way that is unique to the New Forest. Our ambition is to create a venue that delivers outstanding cultural experiences while remaining accessible, sustainable and rooted in its local landscape. There is such scope for telling bold and epic stories in the woods. Imagine fairies appearing from the glade and kings riding in on horseback. But there is also a great intimacy in the cradle of the trees and it is so moving to see the figure of a human standing next to the figure of an ancient tree searching for meaning, underneath the stars.”

Marcel Bruneau, Chair of Trustees, added, “We believe this project has the potential to become a significant cultural and community asset for the region, creating opportunities for audiences, artists, young people and isolated individuals, while contributing to the visitor economy and supporting sustainable tourism in the New Forest.”

Judi Dench, Patron: "I am so happy to be a patron of the beautiful New Forest Open Air Theatre.. There is nowhere like it. A glorious mix of theatre and trees; what could be better?”

Lady Candida Meyrick, Patron and landowner: “We all need the New Forest Open Air Theatre now more than ever. To combine the power of live theatre with the restorative potential of community gathering in a woodland setting is transformational. We are so proud to be supporting this brilliant venture at the heart of the Hinton Admiral Estate.”

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