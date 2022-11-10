New Dates Announced For UK and Ireland Tour Of GREATEST DAYS

New tour dates have been announced for The Official Take That Musical - GREATEST DAYS, with a book by award winning playwright Tim Firth. The musical will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour from 5 May 2023 and will coincide with the summer 2023 release of the official movie version of this smash-hit musical, starring Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams. GREATEST DAYS celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Take That's first ever UK Number 1 single Pray.

Further dates have been added in cities such as Canterbury, Norwich, Blackpool, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Bristol, Southampton, Brighton, Truro, Leicester, Aylesbury and Sunderland.

Casting and further dates to be announced.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are Take That in 2022 and continue the legacy of one of the most successful bands in British chart history, with over 45 million records sold worldwide and 12 Number 1 hits in the UK. Formed as a five-piece in 1989, they enjoyed immediate success with their first two albums charting at Number 2 & Number 1 respectively. Third album Nobody Else confirmed their global domination, selling over six million copies and topping the charts in 11 countries. The departure of band member Robbie Williams prompted a break-up in 1996 and nine years in the wilderness before the remaining four members reunited for 2005's The Ultimate Tour. This sparked one of the greatest comebacks in British music history with Take That going on to release three Number 1 albums in just four years. Robbie's return for 2011's Progress saw them break UK records for the fastest-selling album of the 21st century and fastest-selling tour of all time. Williams' second departure, along with that of Jason Orange, left the remaining three members to release III, which was certified platinum. In 2019, the band celebrated their 30th anniversary with the release of Odyssey, a greatest hits album, which reached Number 1, and a UK and European stadium and arena tour.

Tim Firth is one of the UK's most beloved award-winning writers and composers in film, television and theatre. His extensive theatre credits include the Olivier Award winning musical Our House (West End), the UK Theatre Award-winning This is My Family (Sheffield Crucible), the MEN Award-winning Neville's Island (Nottingham Playhouse and West End, Evening Standard & Olivier nomination) and Calendar Girls (Chichester Festival Theatre, West End) which broke all British records for a professional and amateur play, was nominated for an Olivier and won the WhatsOnStage Best Comedy Award. Tim collaborated with lifelong friend Gary Barlow on Calendar Girls The Musical which had a successful run in the West End and then toured the UK and Ireland, winning a WhatsOnStage Award and receiving several Olivier nominations along the way. Tim's film credits include Calendar Girls and Kinky Boots. Recently, Tim co-created and directed Gary Barlow's one-man show A Different Stage currently touring the UK following a sold-out West End run.

The musical follows a group of five best friends in the 1990's who are obsessed with their favourite boy band. The girls then reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heartthrobs one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.

GREATEST DAYS features more than 15 of Take That's record-breaking songs alongside a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter from award-winning writer Tim Firth (Calendar Girls, Our House, Kinky Boots).

GREATEST DAYS was originally produced as The Band by David Pugh & Dafydd Rogers + Take That. The UK tour of The Band originally opened at Manchester Opera House on 8 September 2017 and closed in March 2019, breaking box office records along the way. The musical ran for a limited West End season at Theatre Royal Haymarket over Christmas in 2018/19.

Tour Dates

5 - 13 May Bromley Churchill Theatre 0343 310 0020

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

16 - 27 May Manchester Palace Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/manchester

29 May - 3 June Newcastle Theatre Royal 0191 232 7010 www.theatreroyal.co.uk

5 - 10 June Woking New Victoria Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

12 - 17 June Sheffield Lyceum Theatre 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

20 - 24 June Southend Cliffs Pavilion 0343 310 0030

www.southendtheatres.org.uk On sale 11 November



27 June - 1 July Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre 029 2063 6464 www.wmc.org.uk

3 - 8 July Milton Keynes Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

10 - 15 July Liverpool Empire Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

17 - 22 July Wolverhampton Grand 01902 42 92 12

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

24 - 29 July Cheltenham Everyman Theatre 01242 572573

www.everymantheatre.org.uk

31 Jul - 5 Aug Canterbury Marlowe Theatre 01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com On sale 21 November

7 - 12 Aug Norwich Theatre Royale 01603 630 000

www.norwichtheatre.org On sale 24 November

15 - 19 Aug Blackpool Opera House 0844 770 0593

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk On sale 11 November

21 - 26 Aug Glasgow Kings Theatre 0333 009 6690

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow On sale 16 November

28 Aug - 2 Sep Edinburgh Playhouse 03330 096 690

www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/ On sale 16 November

11 - 16 Sep Bristol Hippodrome 0333 009 6690

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome On sale 16 November

26 - 30 Sep Southampton Mayflower Theatre 02380 711 811

www.mayflower.org.uk On sale 17 November

9 - 14 Oct Brighton Theatre Royal 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/Brighton On sale 16 November

17 - 21 Oct Truro Hall for Cornwall 01872 262 466

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk On sale 23 Jan 2023

23 - 28 Oct Leicester Curve 0116 242 3595

www.curveonline.co.uk

7 - 11 Nov Aylesbury Waterside Theatre 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre On sale 16 November

14 - 18 Nov Sunderland Empire 0333 009 6690

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire On sale 11 November

21 - 25 Nov Leeds Grand Theatre 0113 243 0808

www.leedsheritagetheatres.com On sale 23 November