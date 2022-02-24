New British Musical SAVING GRACE Aiming for 2023 West End Bow

A stage adaptation of the film Saving Grace will hold a private reading this week, according to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail.

The new musical has been adapted by April Deangelis, from a screenplay by Craig Ferguson and Mark Crowdy, with a score from pop-rock star KT Tunstall.

The show's producer Barney Wragg revealed to the Mail that the production will try out off West End in December 2022, before moving on to a 2023 West End run, directed by Laurence Connor.

The cast of the reading is set to feature Craig Ferguson as a villainous banker, with Clair Burt in the title role.

Saving Grace tells the story of Grace Trevethen, whose late husband jumped out of a plane without a parachute. Grace has been left with a manor on the Cornish Coast - and the massive, suffocating mountain of debt her husband had been secretly amassing. Now, with debtors on her heels, Grace is faced with the prospect of losing everything. Desperate times call for desperate measures, so when Grace is asked to tend an ailing, if illicit, plant she gets an outrageous idea.