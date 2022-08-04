Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Book to Chart Cameron Macintosh's Restoration of Eight Iconic London Theatres

Master of the House will be published in October

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 4, 2022  
New Book to Chart Cameron Macintosh's Restoration of Eight Iconic London Theatres

Cameron Mackintosh is the World's leading theatrical producer of musicals such as Phantom of the Opera, Cats and Les Misérables. He is also a significant theatre owner and has completed a two-decade campaign of refurbishment and rebuilding of eight London theatres that has set the tempo for maintaining one of Britain's greatest cultural heritages for the next century.

Master of the House charts the stories of these eight historic London buildings - their origins, their iconic shows and productions, the stars and the glamour. Lavishly illustrated with images from the Delfont Mackintosh archive, the book also contains original architect plans and drawings, specially-commissioned photographs of the refurbishment, show posters and other theatre ephemera, and many sweeping panoramas of the exquisitely finished spaces.

Michael Coveney has written about theatre as editor of Plays and Players magazine and staff critic, successively, on the Financial Times, the Observer and the Daily Mail. His books include The Citz; The Aisle is Full of Noises; Questors, Jesters and Renegades and critical biographies of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Mike Leigh, Ken Campbell and Maggie Smith.

Master of the House will be published in October by Unicorn.



Related Stories View More UK / West End Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is always... (read more about this author)


Get Tickets From Just £12 For TOSCA At The London Coliseum
August 3, 2022

Get Tickets From Just £12 For ENO's Tosca At The London Coliseum Compromise is for the weak: and Tosca is nothing of the sort.
Histoire Productions Bring THE QUEEN OF THE OCEAN to The Savoy Hotel
August 2, 2022

Histoire Productions Brings THE QUEEN OF THE OCEAN to The Savoy Hotel on 29 October,
Get Tickets for Just £10 for CLOSER at Lyric Hammersmith
August 2, 2022

Get Tickets for Just £10 for the Olivier Award-winning play, Closer, at Lyric Hammersmith
Photos: First Look at CHESS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
August 2, 2022

Brand new production photos have been released of Chess- The Musical In Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Samantha Barks, Joel Harper-Jackson, Hadley Fraser and Frances Mayli McCann.
THE TRIALS Leads Our Top 10 London Shows For August
August 1, 2022

Here are some of August's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features.