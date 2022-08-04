New Book to Chart Cameron Macintosh's Restoration of Eight Iconic London Theatres

Cameron Mackintosh is the World's leading theatrical producer of musicals such as Phantom of the Opera, Cats and Les Misérables. He is also a significant theatre owner and has completed a two-decade campaign of refurbishment and rebuilding of eight London theatres that has set the tempo for maintaining one of Britain's greatest cultural heritages for the next century.

Master of the House charts the stories of these eight historic London buildings - their origins, their iconic shows and productions, the stars and the glamour. Lavishly illustrated with images from the Delfont Mackintosh archive, the book also contains original architect plans and drawings, specially-commissioned photographs of the refurbishment, show posters and other theatre ephemera, and many sweeping panoramas of the exquisitely finished spaces.

Michael Coveney has written about theatre as editor of Plays and Players magazine and staff critic, successively, on the Financial Times, the Observer and the Daily Mail. His books include The Citz; The Aisle is Full of Noises; Questors, Jesters and Renegades and critical biographies of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Mike Leigh, Ken Campbell and Maggie Smith.

Master of the House will be published in October by Unicorn.