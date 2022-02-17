Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances are set to resume on 21 February.

Feb. 17, 2022  
National Theatre Cancels This Week's Remaining Performances of OUR GENERATION

The National Theatre has cancelled this week's remaining performances of Our Generation through 19 February due to "Covid disruption in the company." Performances are set to resume on 21 February.

Check out the statement on the company's Twitter account below:

Alecky Blythe follows the success of London Road with her astonishing new verbatim play that tells the stories of a generation.

Created from five years of interviews with 12 young people from across the UK, Our Generation is a captivating portrait of their journey into adulthood.

Often too extraordinary to be fiction, this funny and movinga??play is for anyone who is - or has ever been - a teenager.

Making his directorial debut at The National Theatre, Daniel Evans leads the team in this co-production with Chichester Festival Theatre.

Learn more at https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/shows/our-generation.


