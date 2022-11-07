Natalie May Paris Will Lead NO LIMITS, A Song Cycle By Sam Thomas

No Limits - A Song Cycle by Sam Thomas will open in London at the Turbine Theatre on 15th February 2023.

Directed by Dean Johnson (BKLYN, LIFT), this exciting new production will feature West End Star and Original SIX Queen Natalie May Paris who will play the role of #DREAMER.

Natalie May Paris, #DREAMER said, "I am so looking forward to being a part of No Limits, and to have the pleasure of singing the beautiful 'Every girl needs a mother' again will be an absolute joy!"

No Limits creative team also includes musical direction by Ella Ingram (Kipps: the new Half a Sixpence Musical, Bob Hope Theatre, Curtain Up, Albany Theatre) and Movement direction by Rhys Wilkinson (currently performing in &Juliet).

No Limits - A Song Cycle deconstructs the concept of falling behind in life. It follows a diverse cast of characters from all walks of life as they dare to believe in themselves and strive for a brighter future.

This powerful collection of songs sees characters let go of their anxieties, take leaps of faith, and fight for who they truly are, from confessing their dreams of becoming a rockstar to catfishing their attractive neighbour.

No Limits - A Song Cycle features heartfelt and queer stories. This brand-new production emphasises that we are all in the same boat, and that with enough self-belief, we can always overcome our setbacks. There truly are No Limits to your journey.

Dean Johnson, director said, "No Limits is a contemporary song cycle which opens up a box of stories through a series of sung vignettes, each describing that universal feeling of breaking through barriers in our lives. Sam Thomas's compositions feel somehow both innovative and familiar, which is very exciting, so we can't wait to explore a fresh approach to the format and share it with everyone at The Turbine in February."

Tickets for No Limits at the Turbine Theatre are on sale now.