Musical DEATH NOTE Releases Pop Single Ahead Of London Premiere

The song - a super ballad from the production was reimagined as a contemporary dance track and racked up 72 thousand listens in its first 24 hours of release.

Aug. 18, 2023

Following acclaimed productions in Japan and Korea, Frank Wildhorn's Death Note The Musical will get its English language premiere with three star-studded concerts at the London Palladium on 21 & 22 August.

In anticipation of the premiere, Wildhorn has released a reimagined pop/dance track from the show featuring the vocals of Madison Lagares (School Of Rock, On Your Feet, Grease: The Rise Of The Pink Ladies) titled "I'll Only Love You More."

The song - a super ballad from the production was reimagined as a contemporary dance track and racked up 72 thousand listens in its first 24 hours of release.

The Singer of the release, American recording artist Madison Lagares who at 13 signed her first deal says the song means the world to her. "I've loved the musical ever since I found a Non-English version on YouTube, so to be handed a song by such an amazing writer and told to be brave and bold, and make it my own, it's really been a dream come true."

Lagares has previously worked with Wildhorn on two presentations of the upcoming musical "The Song of Bernadette." Lagares herself will travel to the UK for the Death Note performances.

Tickets sold out in just hours and a further run of six West End dates at the Lyric Theatre have been announced, Thursday 7 September - Sunday 11 September.

The single from the show is produced by Dave Marken for Concierge Records and is now available on all major music platforms.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madison Elizabeth Lagares (@madisonlagares)



