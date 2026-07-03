Michelle Dockery Will Return To The Stage In BLOODSPORT: AFTER HELEN OF TROY

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Michelle Dockery, best known for her role in Downtown Abbey as Lady Mary Crawley, will return to the stage at Statford East in Bloodsport: Before Helen of Troy, a new play written by Ava Pickett.

Years after she walked out on her family, Helen has returned home after a war fought in her name. Her husband celebrates, her childhood friend Cee does not. Over the course of this first fragile night of peace time, wounds reopen, loyalties fracture and the true cost of a woman’s choice to leave her life is made clear.

BLOODSPORT: AFTER HELEN OF TROY explores friendship, motherhood, and what happens when the woman whose face started a war returns home to finish it.

Dockery last appeared in the Olivier Award-nominated production of Network at The National Theatre. Her other stage credits include Burnt by the Sun, Pygmalion, Dying For It, and His Dark Materials.

Joining Dockery is Laura Aikman who is known for her role as Sonia in the sitcom Gavin & Stacey: The Finale and her upcoming role in Line of Duty. This will be Laura's professional stage debut with Statford East.

Dockery will playing Helen, with Aikman as Cee.

Artistic Director Lisa Spirling makes her directorial debut at Stratford East. Also on the creative team is Set & Costume Designer Polly Sullivan, Lighting Designer Zeynep Kapekli, Sound Designer and Composer Nicola T. Chang, Movement Director Kloe Dean, Casting Director Juliet Horsley CDG and Dramaturg Ed Madden

Bloodsport: After Helen of Troy will run at Stratford East from Sept. 3 to Oct. 10. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at the Starford East's website.

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