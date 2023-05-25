Menier Chocolate Factory Launches Choc Chips; a Brand-New Access Scheme For Under 25s

At £20 per year, this gives access to benefits and discounts across all Menier Chocolate Factory productions.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 3 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic Photo 4 Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

The Menier Chocolate Factory has launched a brand-new access scheme exclusively for under 25s - Choc Chips. At £20 per year, this gives access to benefits and discounts across all Menier Chocolate Factory Productions.

The new scheme enables members to purchase tickets for £25 for any Menier production at its home base (subject to availability), advanced notifications of forthcoming productions and events, and half price programmes for all productions.

Artistic David Babani said today, “It is essential for the future of theatre to foster younger audiences, and to provide access to quality theatre productions. Here at the Menier, we wanted to make a long-term commitment to the audiences of tomorrow through our newly launched Choc Chip scheme aimed at everyone under the age of 25.”

For further information, and terms and conditions, please see the Menier's website: https://www.menierchocolatefactory.com/product/choc-chip-membership/




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Simon Russell Beale to Appear at Shakespeares Globes MOVING STORIES, in Support of the UN Photo
Simon Russell Beale to Appear at Shakespeare's Globe's MOVING STORIES, in Support of the UN Refugee Agency

On Sunday 25 June, Shakespeare’s Globe will host ‘Moving Stories’ in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse in support of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. The event will include sketches, short plays and songs examining the experiences of refugees, and responses to the crisis.

Over £70,000 Raised At The Acting For Others West End Flea Market Photo
Over £70,000 Raised At The Acting For Others West End Flea Market

Theatrical charity Acting for Others has announced that more than £70,000 was raised at their most successful West End Flea Market to date, held on Saturday 20 May at St Paul's Church in Covent Garden, with thousands of people enjoying the fun!

Theatre Centre Reveal First Commission as Part of Their Resident Writers for 2023 Photo
Theatre Centre Reveal First Commission as Part of Their Resident Writers for 2023

Theatre Centre have commissioned Wish You Weren't Here, a new comedy from Katie Redford (TAPPED, Theatre503; YELLOW LIPS, BBC Radio 4). Redford is one of three Resident Writers developing shows in conversation with hundreds of young people in schools and local communities across London, Sheffield, Derbyshire and Chesterfield through Theatre Centre’s Future Makers process. 

The Wanteds Siva Kaneswaran Joins the Cast of LA BAMBA! Photo
The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran Joins the Cast of LA BAMBA!

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of the explosive new musical, La Bamba! La Bamba! is a pulsating dance musical that will open at Curve in Leicester on Tuesday, 1st August 2023 before heading to London's Peacock Theatre, Sadler's Wells West End theatre, for a limited season on Tuesday 22 August 2023 until Saturday 2nd September 2023. La Bamba! will continue a UK tour until December 2023.


More Hot Stories For You

Over £70,000 Raised At The Acting For Others West End Flea MarketOver £70,000 Raised At The Acting For Others West End Flea Market
Bernie Grant Arts Centre To Mark Windrush's 75th Anniversary With Multi-Arts FestivalBernie Grant Arts Centre To Mark Windrush's 75th Anniversary With Multi-Arts Festival
Suranne Jones Will Host Post-show Q&A Event For SPY FOR SPY at Riverside StudiosSuranne Jones Will Host Post-show Q&A Event For SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Brings Four Programmes of Work to Sadler's WellsAlvin Ailey American Dance Theater Brings Four Programmes of Work to Sadler's Wells

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You