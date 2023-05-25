Menier Chocolate Factory Launches Choc Chips; a Brand-New Access Scheme For Under 25s

The Menier Chocolate Factory has launched a brand-new access scheme exclusively for under 25s - Choc Chips. At £20 per year, this gives access to benefits and discounts across all Menier Chocolate Factory Productions.

The new scheme enables members to purchase tickets for £25 for any Menier production at its home base (subject to availability), advanced notifications of forthcoming productions and events, and half price programmes for all productions.

Artistic David Babani said today, “It is essential for the future of theatre to foster younger audiences, and to provide access to quality theatre productions. Here at the Menier, we wanted to make a long-term commitment to the audiences of tomorrow through our newly launched Choc Chip scheme aimed at everyone under the age of 25.”

For further information, and terms and conditions, please see the Menier's website: https://www.menierchocolatefactory.com/product/choc-chip-membership/