Melissa Errico Brings THE LIFE AND LOVES OF A BROADWAY BABY to Crazy Coqs

There will be two shows on 10 July.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend Photo 2 Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today
Earl Carpenter, Bradley Jaden and More Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Italy Photo 4 Earl Carpenter, Bradley Jaden, and More Join PHANTOM in Italy

Melissa Errico Brings THE LIFE AND LOVES OF A BROADWAY BABY to Crazy Coqs

Melissa Errico Brings THE LIFE AND LOVES OF A BROADWAY BABY to Crazy Coqs

Tony Award-nominated Broadway star and recording artist and author, Melissa Errico returns to Crazy Coqs for a laughing night of backstage stories & Broadway dreams in her brand new concert, “The Life & Loves of a Broadway Baby,” featuring jazz, swing, theatre and film music from her acclaimed albums, and stage roles — all with her trademark glamour as well as the smart talk and wit which has made her a successful writer for The New York Times. She'll tell how she started on Broadway, discovered jazz and swoons the idea of Paris. As she was introduced at her Carnegie Hall debut, “there's no one quite like her!”

Songs by Henry Mancini, Michel Legrand, Joni Mitchell, Harold Arlen, Rodgers & Hart, Sondheim, Legrand, Hoagy Carmichael, Lerner & Loewe; and originals by Marc Shaiman, Peter Foley & Patricia Barber.  Special guest (straight from Paris): Isabelle Georges.

Melissa Errico is a Tony Award-nominated Broadway star - an actor, singer and author - who as a musical theatre actress starred on Broadway in musicals 'My Fair Lady' where
The New York Times called her Eliza Doolittle “beguiling,” 'Anna Karenina', 'High Society' as Tracy Lord, 'Amour' (Tony-nominated for Best Actress), 'Dracula', 'White Christmas' in the
Rosemary Clooney role of Betty, and as Cosette in 'Les Misérables'.

Melissa has maintained a constant TV presence throughout her career, starring in Darren Star's 'Central Park West', steady guest roles, and most recently playing recurring roles on Showtime's 'Billions' and Cinemax's 'The Knick'.

She appeared in featured films such as 'Frequency' with Dennis Quaid, 'Life Or Something Like It' as Angelina Jolie's best friend, 'Loverboy' directed by Kevin Bacon, and others.

At The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, she starred in 'The Sound of Music', 'My Fair Lady' with John Lithgow, and 'Camelot' opposite Jeremy Irons, which they revived for one night on Broadway. She also starred in non-musical roles in such plays as' The Importance of Being Earnest', Shaw's 'Candida' and Wally Shawn's 'Aunt Dan and Lemon' at The New Group.

Off-Broadway, she has performed the role of Sharon in 'Finian's Rainbow' three times (the subject of her debut essay for The New York Times), and starred in 'On A Clear Day You Can See Forever' at The Irish Repertory Theatre to great acclaim.

She has five Drama Desk nominations, a Lucille Lortel Award, two Helen Hayes nominations, four Drama League Honors, and a Tony Award nomination. She was honored with a Sardi's caricature and also served a term on the National Endowment For The Arts.

Melissa has long been equally celebrated by audiences and critics alike for her live concert and cabaret performances, as well as her award-winning recordings, including 'Sondheim Sublime' 'the best all-Sondheim album ever recorded' – The Wall Street Journal), her symphonic album 'Legrand Affair', and her latest release - heard last November at Crazy Coqs with the Ronnie Scott's Band - the smart & sexy 'Out Of The Dark: The Film Noir Project'.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Ian McIntosh, Shem Omari James, and Hannah Richardson Will Lead the UK Tour of JESUS CHRIS Photo
Ian McIntosh, Shem Omari James, and Hannah Richardson Will Lead the UK Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Initial casting has been announced for the UK tour of the Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of and Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR.

2
Review: I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP, Soho Theatre Photo
Review: I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP, Soho Theatre

After playing to sold-out crowds for their whole run at VAULT Festival earlier in the year and winning an Origins Award for Outstanding New Work, Soho Theatre learnt why I F*cked You In My Spaceship has been the talk of London’s fringe scene. ​​Louis Emmitt-Stern’s play is a tender exploration of the hairline cracks between couples fuelled by precise humour and a penchant for a great one-liner. Leo and Dan try to spice up their sex life; Emily and Anna are ready to take the next step. Ultimately, it’s the story of a gradual alienation from our safe space.

3
Review Roundup: DEAR ENGLAND, Starring Joseph Fiennes Photo
Review Roundup: DEAR ENGLAND, Starring Joseph Fiennes

The National Theatre is now presenting Dear England, a new play by James Graham, directed Rupert Goold, telling the story of the England men's football team under Gareth Southgate's management. Let's see what the critics had to say...

4
BLOOD BROTHERS UK Tour Sets New Dates and Venues Photo
BLOOD BROTHERS UK Tour Sets New Dates and Venues

Bill Kenwright's legendary, award-winning production of the international smash hit musical, Blood Brothers will continue to tour across the UK with latest dates, venues and casting revealed.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For THE CROWN JEWELS at the Garrick Theatre Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For THE CROWN JEWELS at the Garrick Theatre
Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE! Video
Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE!
Watch Maude Apatow Perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from CABARET at West End Live Video
Watch Maude Apatow Perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from CABARET at West End Live
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You