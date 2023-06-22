Melissa Errico Brings THE LIFE AND LOVES OF A BROADWAY BABY to Crazy Coqs

Tony Award-nominated Broadway star and recording artist and author, Melissa Errico returns to Crazy Coqs for a laughing night of backstage stories & Broadway dreams in her brand new concert, “The Life & Loves of a Broadway Baby,” featuring jazz, swing, theatre and film music from her acclaimed albums, and stage roles — all with her trademark glamour as well as the smart talk and wit which has made her a successful writer for The New York Times. She'll tell how she started on Broadway, discovered jazz and swoons the idea of Paris. As she was introduced at her Carnegie Hall debut, “there's no one quite like her!”

Songs by Henry Mancini, Michel Legrand, Joni Mitchell, Harold Arlen, Rodgers & Hart, Sondheim, Legrand, Hoagy Carmichael, Lerner & Loewe; and originals by Marc Shaiman, Peter Foley & Patricia Barber. Special guest (straight from Paris): Isabelle Georges.



Melissa Errico is a Tony Award-nominated Broadway star - an actor, singer and author - who as a musical theatre actress starred on Broadway in musicals 'My Fair Lady' where

The New York Times called her Eliza Doolittle “beguiling,” 'Anna Karenina', 'High Society' as Tracy Lord, 'Amour' (Tony-nominated for Best Actress), 'Dracula', 'White Christmas' in the

Rosemary Clooney role of Betty, and as Cosette in 'Les Misérables'.

Melissa has maintained a constant TV presence throughout her career, starring in Darren Star's 'Central Park West', steady guest roles, and most recently playing recurring roles on Showtime's 'Billions' and Cinemax's 'The Knick'.

She appeared in featured films such as 'Frequency' with Dennis Quaid, 'Life Or Something Like It' as Angelina Jolie's best friend, 'Loverboy' directed by Kevin Bacon, and others.

At The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, she starred in 'The Sound of Music', 'My Fair Lady' with John Lithgow, and 'Camelot' opposite Jeremy Irons, which they revived for one night on Broadway. She also starred in non-musical roles in such plays as' The Importance of Being Earnest', Shaw's 'Candida' and Wally Shawn's 'Aunt Dan and Lemon' at The New Group.

Off-Broadway, she has performed the role of Sharon in 'Finian's Rainbow' three times (the subject of her debut essay for The New York Times), and starred in 'On A Clear Day You Can See Forever' at The Irish Repertory Theatre to great acclaim.

She has five Drama Desk nominations, a Lucille Lortel Award, two Helen Hayes nominations, four Drama League Honors, and a Tony Award nomination. She was honored with a Sardi's caricature and also served a term on the National Endowment For The Arts.

Melissa has long been equally celebrated by audiences and critics alike for her live concert and cabaret performances, as well as her award-winning recordings, including 'Sondheim Sublime' 'the best all-Sondheim album ever recorded' – The Wall Street Journal), her symphonic album 'Legrand Affair', and her latest release - heard last November at Crazy Coqs with the Ronnie Scott's Band - the smart & sexy 'Out Of The Dark: The Film Noir Project'.