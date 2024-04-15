Max George and Maisie Smith Will Lead UK Arena Tour of Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of THE WAR OF THE WORLDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first two cast members have been announced for the upcoming arena tour of Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of The Worlds, which will hit the road on The Spirit of Man Tour in 2025.

For the first time, a real-life couple will be performing as the married pair: Max George as Parson Nathaniel and Maisie Smith as Beth.

Jeff said: “Being a couple in real life will add to their on-stage charisma and chemistry. Maisie has such a melodic but powerful voice, which compliments Max’s dramatic and soulful vocals wonderfully."

One of the most trailblazing arena tours of all time, Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds (TWOTW) returns to UK arenas in 2025 with a musical spectacular like none other. Based on HG Wells’ dark Victorian tale, the production remains a favourite to millions around the world, exciting audiences of all ages.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Tour Dates

28th Mar 2025 – Hull, Connexin Live

30th Mar 2025 – Dublin, 3Arena

1st Apr 2025 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

2nd Apr 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

3rd Apr 2025 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

5th Apr 2025 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

6th Apr 2025 – Manchester, Co-op Live

8th Apr 2025 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

9th Apr 2025 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

10th Apr 2025 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12th Apr 2025 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

13th Apr 2025 – Bournemouth, International Centre

14th Apr 2025 – Bournemouth, International Centre

16th Apr 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

17th Apr 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

18th Apr 2025 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

20th Apr 2025 – London, The O2