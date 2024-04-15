Max George and Maisie Smith Will Lead UK Arena Tour of Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of THE WAR OF THE WORLDS

For the first time, a real-life couple will be performing as the musical's married pair.
The first two cast members have been announced for the upcoming arena tour of Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of The Worlds, which will hit the road on The Spirit of Man Tour in 2025.
For the first time, a real-life couple will be performing as the married pair: Max George as Parson Nathaniel and Maisie Smith as Beth.
Jeff said: “Being a couple in real life will add to their on-stage charisma and chemistry. Maisie has such a melodic but powerful voice, which compliments Max’s dramatic and soulful vocals wonderfully."
One of the most trailblazing arena tours of all time, Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds (TWOTW) returns to UK arenas in 2025 with a musical spectacular like none other. Based on HG Wells’ dark Victorian tale, the production remains a favourite to millions around the world, exciting audiences of all ages.
28th Mar 2025 – Hull, Connexin Live
30th Mar 2025 – Dublin, 3Arena
1st Apr 2025 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
2nd Apr 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
3rd Apr 2025 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
5th Apr 2025 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
6th Apr 2025 – Manchester, Co-op Live
8th Apr 2025 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
9th Apr 2025 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
10th Apr 2025 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
12th Apr 2025 – Brighton, Brighton Centre
13th Apr 2025 – Bournemouth, International Centre
14th Apr 2025 – Bournemouth, International Centre
16th Apr 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
17th Apr 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
18th Apr 2025 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
20th Apr 2025 – London, The O2
