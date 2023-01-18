Matthew Warchus-Directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Old Vic

Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus' big-hearted, smash hit production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic returns to The Old Vic, joyously adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, His Dark Materials).

A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with mince pies, music and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in London's longest running adaptation of this beloved festive favourite.

The Old Vic has presented this production annually since 2017. There was a subsequent Broadway run in 2019, and a tour of North America in 2021.

Performances will run 11 November - 6 January 2024. Casting will be be announced at a later date.