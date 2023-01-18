Matthew Warchus-Directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Old Vic

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Old Vic has presented this production annually since 2017.

Jan. 18, 2023  
Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus' big-hearted, smash hit production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic returns to The Old Vic, joyously adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, His Dark Materials).  

A Christmas Carol  fills the auditorium to the brim with mince pies, music and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in London's longest running adaptation of this beloved festive favourite.

The Old Vic has presented this production annually since 2017. There was a subsequent Broadway run in 2019, and a tour of North America in 2021.

Performances will run 11 November - 6 January 2024. Casting will be be announced at a later date.




