Marlowe Theatre Appoints Thabo Stuck-Mekela as Director of Vocational Strategy

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The Marlowe Theatre has appointed Thabo Stuck-Mekela to a new senior role to develop the theatre's vocational training programmes and to create new pathways into the performing arts.

As the theatre's first Director of Vocational Strategy, Thabo will help to put workforce development, industry engagement and vocational training at the heart of the organisation's future plans.

The role is being created at a time when the creative sector faces an urgent need to address skills shortages, particularly in technical roles. As the biggest performing arts employer in Kent, the Marlowe Theatre intends to take the lead in broadening access and providing workplace-based opportunities and pathways into the industry.

The appointment builds on the significant work already delivered by the Marlowe Theatre to support skills development. This includes an award-winning apprenticeship programme; over 800 hours of work experience for college students per year; and the Marlowe Academy of Performing Arts, delivering a hugely successful UAL Level 3 Performing Arts course co-created with East Kent Colleges Group.

Thabo brings extensive experience spanning education, theatre-making and talent development. He joins the Marlowe Theatre from Chelsea Physic Garden, where he was Head of Learning and Public Engagement. Previously, he worked as a Learning Producer at Historic Royal Palaces, as a teacher at The BRIT School, and he also served as the first Lambeth Baylis Trustee at The Old Vic.

Deborah Shaw, Chief Executive of the Marlowe Theatre, said, 'With Thabo joining us, our strategy will be to grow the number of opportunities we offer, target them where they are most needed and link them to real job opportunities in the creative industries - one of the fastest growing sectors in the economy, which is suffering from major skills shortages.

By bringing this work under one dedicated strategic lead, we can develop partnerships, create new programmes and build on the success of our award-winning apprenticeships and further education programmes. Thabo has a passion for creating vocational training opportunities and for broadening access to those opportunities. His experience across the performing arts, heritage and education will bring new ideas and perspective to a vocational training strategy which will be a major focus of our next Business Plan, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Marlowe.'

Thabo Stuck-Mekela said, 'I've never believed that talent is in short supply, but access to opportunity often is.

'Throughout my career, I've been motivated by a simple question: how do we create more opportunities for more people to discover their potential and develop meaningful careers in the creative industries?

'What's particularly exciting about the Marlowe Theatre is its commitment to placing vocational training and workforce development at the heart of its future vision. The foundations are already incredibly strong, with a range of partnerships and programmes that are making a real difference to young people across Kent.

'I look forward to working with colleagues, partners and industry organisations to build on that success, strengthen connections between education and employment, and create even more opportunities for the next generation of creative talent.'

Thabo will join the Marlowe Theatre in September 2026.

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