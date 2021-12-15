Marisha Wallace Will Perform At The Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival 2022

West End and Broadway favourite Marisha Wallace will join fellow headliners Kerry Ellis (We Will Rock You, Wicked, Oliver!), Lee Mead (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Wicked, Legally Blonde the Musical) and Cassidy Janson (&Juliet, Beautiful: The Carol King Musical, Avenue Q) at Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival on Sunday 1st May 2022.

Singer and actor Marisha Wallace is a Broadway and West End sensation, best known for starring in Disney's Aladdin, Dreamgirls, Waitress and recently the role of Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray!

She's topped the music charts with her cover of Annie's Tomorrow, released at the peak of the pandemic to raise funds for performers out of work and been playlisted on Radio 2 with her singles and subsequent album Tomorrow.

Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival, held in the stunning grounds of Ragley Hall in Warwickshire, is set to become a new highlight of the theatrical calendar. This brand-new feel-good musical theatre event is a must-see for any theatre enthusiast! You'll be spoiled for choice with ten hours of fantastic entertainment on multiple stages, opportunities to participate in theatrical workshops and experiences, family fun at the fairground, and a profusion of excellent food, drink, and delights in our festival village.

Mike Wilson, Producer for Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival, said: "We are thrilled to be welcoming West End and Broadway powerhouse Marisha Wallace to the inaugural Gaiety Festival. Marisha's unmistakeable vocals are renowned in the world of musical theatre, and we are beyond excited that she will be joining the stellar line-up on our Main Stage to perform her favourite showtunes. Festivalgoers are in for a treat!"

The London Musical Theatre Orchestra will accompany the star-studded Main Stage line-up.

Early bird tickets are on sale now for Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival. Early bird offer must end on 31st December 2021.

Further artists to be announced.