MUSICAL CON 2023 Dates Released

The producers of the West End's first ever official musical theatre fan convention are delighted to announce that Musical Con will return to ExCel London in 2023 following two sold out dates in 2022. Musical Con was visited by over 10,000 musical theatre fans in 2022 and will return for another weekend-long celebration of all things musical theatre on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October 2023. First release tickets are now on sale and are expected to sell out quickly.

After the overwhelming response from fans at last year's event, Musical Con 2023 will occupy a larger space within ExCel London and will offer new performances and interviews, discussion panels, meet and greets, photo and signing opportunities with the biggest and brightest West End stars and a huge selection of workshops, masterclasses and talks run by industry professionals, with the line up being announced at a later date. 2023 will also see the return of the hugely popular fan cosplay, lip-sync battles, sing-alongs, plus the Theatreland exhibition and marketplace.

Highlights from last year's event included performances of "Defying Gravity" from Wicked's four previous Elphabas, glimpses of new musicals such as SuperYou and The Hope Mill Theatre's Cinderella, a spotlight on Cameron Mackintosh's first 50 years of shows, interviews with cast and creatives of &Juliet and Back to the Future, cast reunions of In The Heights and Rent and performances by Musical Con ambassadors Trevor Dion Nicholas, Ben Forster, Alice Fearn and many more.

Speaking about Musical Con, TV and West End star Layton Williams said "This convention is something really special. The energy in the room was just insane. The atmosphere was unreal. It was iconic!" with Trevor Dion Nicholas adding that "This was a historic event. There has never been anything like it. It was a truly magical weekend!"

Musical Con is produced by Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes of West End Musical Productions, with co-producer Shanay saying "This really is for the fans! It's the convention our community deserves, and we are delighted to be returning in 2023!"



