MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film Released on Digital Platforms

The film will be released on Netflix UK this summer

Feb. 08, 2023  
The film version of Matilda The Musical will be available to download and keep on digital in the UK from today (8 February).

Sony Pictures U.K. and Tristar Pictures released Matilda across the U.K. and Ireland exclusively in cinemas on 25 November 2022.

UK users can watch at home on digital retailers such as Apple TV, Sky Store, Prime Video and Google Play.

The film stars Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee and Alisha Weir. It has also been nominated for two BAFTAs including Outstanding British Film and for make-up and hair.

The film is now available worldwide to stream globally on Netflix (ex-UK/IE), and will be coming to Netflix UK this summer.

Image Credit: 2022 Sony Pictures



