MANON to Open The Royal Ballet's 2026/27 Season

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Adapted from Abbé Prévost's novel Manon Lescaut, Manon embodies Kenneth MacMillan at his best, his acute insight into human psychology and his mastery of narrative choreography finding full expression in the impassioned duets of the central couple, visceral and urgent in their desire. With its evocative designs, and powerful tale of poverty, love and longing, the work is one of the most dramatic and devastating ballets in the repertory. Set to music by Jules Massenet, Nicholas Georgiadis' evocative designs and with lighting design by Jacopo Pantani, the work is one of the most dramatic and devasting ballets in the repertory.

The production's premiere, which received a standing ovation, was danced by Antoinette Sibley and Anthony Dowell in the lead roles. Several Royal Ballet Principal dancers will make their debut in this revival, including Mayara Magri as Manon, and Patricio Revé and Cesar Corrales as Des Grieux. Guest Artist Hugo Marchand of Paris Opera Ballet will perform alongside Royal Ballet Principal Marianela Núñez on select November dates.

Manon will also be broadcast in cinemas worldwide on Tuesday 27 October at 7:15pm GMT. The cast will feature Royal Ballet Principals Yasmine Naghdi as Manon and William Bracewell as Des Grieux. Encore screenings will follow from Sunday 1 November.

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