MAID MARIAN AND HER MERRY MEN Will Receive Musical Workshop This Month

A workshop is in the works for an adaptation of Maid Marian and Her Merry Men A New Musical* (*sort of), based on Tony Robinson’s hit BBC TV series. The musical will feature a Book, Music & Lyrics by Olivier Award winning Writer Vikki Stone (Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show, Cinderella - Lyric Hammersmith), and is directed and developed by by Benji Sperring (An Act Of God, The Toxic Avenger).

As it prepares for an expected UK premiere later this year, a first-look workshop performance will take place at 3pm on Thursday 25 January at Soho Theatre.



Vikki Stone said: “I cannot tell you how delighted I am to be writing Maid Marian. Its was one of my absolute favourite kids TV shows in the ‘90s, and I couldn’t be more excited to be working with comedy legend Sir Tony Robinson on this wonderful show.”



The cast features:



Bronté Barbé (Maid Marian) was Kathy in Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder, Katherine Plumber in Newsies.



Vikki Stone (Sheriff of Nottingham)



Nick Helm (King John) Andy in the BBC Three sitcom Uncle.



Myles Miller (Robin Hood) was Drifter in Beautiful- The Carole King Musical.



Marek Larwood (Rabies) was in Black Ops (BBC TV)



Damien James (Barrington) was in The Play The Goes Wrong (UK tour).



Marc Pickering (Little Ron) was in Great Expectations (Criterion Theatre).



Michelle Bishop (Gary) was Fraulein Kost in Cabaret (Kit Kat Club).



Natasha Lewis (Graham) was Darvesh’s Mum in The Boy In The Dress (RSC).

Musical Supervisor Paul Schofield

Sound Designer Dan Samson



At the first stage of the production on this new show the producers will be presenting this showing to an invited audience to support the ongoing development of this new co-family viewing show.

The workshop is a closed, private event and tickets are not available to the public.