MAGIC AT THE MUSICALS Returns This Year With & JULIET, WAITRESS, JOSEPH..., and More!

Magic Radio's Magic at the Musicals is set to return to London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 3rd May. Celebrating the best of the West End and beyond, the show will feature performances from leading stage stars accompanied by a 60-piece orchestra.

Following sell-out performances, the concert returns with an all-new line-up of leading cast member performances from the West End's most celebrated shows, including & Juliet, Lucie Jones performing with Waitress, Jac Yarrow performing with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, MAMMA MIA! The Musical, plus many more performances to be announced.

As announced by Ronan Keating & Harriet Scott on Magic Radio Breakfast this morning, tickets for the not to be missed event are on sale now. Head to magic.co.uk.

Speaking about the upcoming concert, Magic Radio hosts Ronan and Harriet said "Now in its fifth year, Magic at the Musicals has become the stand-out calendar event for audiences to enjoy an array of incredible West End talent under one roof. Prepare to be blown away by some stunning performances, you won't want to miss it!"

For more announcements, Listen to Magic Radio 105.4FM in London and across the UK on Digital Radio or on newly launched digital radio station, Magic at the Musicals.

Magic at the Musicals is produced by TBI Media.





