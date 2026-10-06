MAGDALENA, WOMAN OF JOY to Have BSL-Integrated Premiere at Playhouse East

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Magdalena, Woman of Joy will have its BSL-integrated premiere at Playhouse East in London on November 7 and 8 as part of THE LEMON 2026. The dark comedy clown show is written and performed by Lily Sinko, with Deaf performer Gabriella Leon, and is directed by Daniel Kettle.

The production follows the life of the cutthroat and fiery Magdalena and her best friend Johanna. From first love and last cigarettes to hearing confessions in a corrupted cathedral, Magdalena prepares to confess the story of her life. Adapted from the 2025 one-woman show, the new production follows Magdalena, played by Sinko, and Johanna, played by Leon, as they navigate the story together.

The production blends clowning, BSL performance, traditional storytelling and audience interaction. Leon worked on the BSL translation alongside BSL consultant Zoë McWhinney, incorporating Shared Sign, Visual Vernacular, Theatre Sign and Productive Lexicon. The production also includes spoken French accompanied by LSF (Langue des Signes Française).

Sinko is a French-English actor, writer, theatre maker and comedian from Marseille via London. Her work explores themes including family, sex, violence, women, love and the surreal. Kettle's work has been presented at venues and festivals including Drogheda Arts Festival, Pulse, The Other Palace, VAULT Festival, Pleasance London, Arts Depot and Sheffield Theatres. Sinko and Kettle are longtime collaborators and established MIAM MIAM Theatre after nearly a decade of performing and creating work together.

Leon is a Deaf actor, writer and BSL performer whose recent credits include Dragonflies at Hampstead Theatre, Our Public House and Antony and Cleopatra at Shakespeare's Globe.

Magdalena, Woman of Joy is presented as part of THE LEMON 2026, Playhouse East's four-week festival of alternative and experimental performance. The festival runs October 20-November 15 and includes physical performance, absurdism, clowning, drag and live art.

Magdalena, Woman of Joy will be presented November 7 and 8 at 9 p.m. at Playhouse East, 258 Kingsland Road, London E8 4DG. The production runs one hour and 40 minutes, including a 15-minute interval, and is recommended for ages 16 and older. Tickets are £17.

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