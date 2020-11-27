Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

London Theatres Can Reopen in December as Tier 2 is Confirmed

Article Pixel

West End productions that are set to reopen in December include Six, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and The Play That Goes Wrong.

Nov. 27, 2020  

The UK government began announcing its tier system yesterday and London has been confirmed as Tier 2. This means that theatres will be able to reopen in December, including West End productions, London Theatre Direct reports.

West End productions that are set to reopen in December include Six, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and The Play That Goes Wrong.

In addition, other shows that had planned on opening in December include A Christmas Carol, Death Drop, The Comeback, Potted Panto, Roles We'll Never Play West End and Showstopper! The Improvised Musical.

Read more on London Theatre Direct.


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Seth Concert Series To Offer Holiday Package of 15 Shows On Demand
  • Ana Gasteyer, James Monroe Iglehart, Adam Pascal, and Kerry Butler Join THE SETH CONCERT SERIES in December
  • 54 Below To Present The Broadway Princess Party, Norm Lewis & More On BroadwayWorld Events
  • 16 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!