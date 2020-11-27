London Theatres Can Reopen in December as Tier 2 is Confirmed

The UK government began announcing its tier system yesterday and London has been confirmed as Tier 2. This means that theatres will be able to reopen in December, including West End productions, London Theatre Direct reports.

West End productions that are set to reopen in December include Six, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and The Play That Goes Wrong.

In addition, other shows that had planned on opening in December include A Christmas Carol, Death Drop, The Comeback, Potted Panto, Roles We'll Never Play West End and Showstopper! The Improvised Musical.

Read more on London Theatre Direct.

