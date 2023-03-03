London Theatre Week: Tickets from £35 for Mamma Mia!

Join the fun at Mamma Mia!, the world's sunniest, most exhilarating smash-hit musical!



Since premiering in London's West End over 23 years ago, 'the ultimate feel-good show' (Classic FM) has thrilled over 65 million people around the world. Fall in love with the irresistibly funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA's timeless songs.

Thursday matinee: Tickets at £35, £45 or £65

Monday, Wednesday & Thursday evening: Tickets at £45, £55 or £65

Friday & Sunday: Tickets at £55 or £65



Valid Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday performances from 6 March to 24 April 2023

(excl. Saturday performances)