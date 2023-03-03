Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

London Theatre Week: Tickets from £35 for MAMMA MIA!

Book by 5 March for these great prices

Mar. 03, 2023  
Mamma Mia!

London Theatre Week: Tickets from £35 for Mamma Mia!

Join the fun at Mamma Mia!, the world's sunniest, most exhilarating smash-hit musical!

Since premiering in London's West End over 23 years ago, 'the ultimate feel-good show' (Classic FM) has thrilled over 65 million people around the world. Fall in love with the irresistibly funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA's timeless songs.

London Theatre Week: Tickets from £35 for Mamma Mia!

Thursday matinee: Tickets at £35, £45 or £65

Monday, Wednesday & Thursday evening: Tickets at £45, £55 or £65
Friday & Sunday: Tickets at £55 or £65

Valid Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday performances from 6 March to 24 April 2023
(excl. Saturday performances)

Mamma Mia!




Related Stories
MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Extends to 3 September at The O2 Photo
MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Extends to 3 September at The O2
Due to extraordinary demand, MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY, London's premier dining experience is extending to 3 September 2023 at The O2, London with tickets on sale now.
Apply to Be MAMMA MIA!s Next Sophie or Sky Through a New ITV Show Photo
Apply to Be MAMMA MIA!'s Next Sophie or Sky Through a New ITV Show
A one-of-a-kind theatrical competition will launch a nationwide search to find the future musical theatre stars of global smash hit and feel-good musical Mamma Mia!. Seen by 65 million people around the world, Mamma Mia! has wowed audiences across the globe and continues to break box office records.
Photos: First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End Photo
Photos: First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End
Photos have been released of the new cast of MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre in London.  The new cast began on 10 October. See the photos here!
Photos: First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Photo
Photos: First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY
MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY, London’s premier dining experience, has released all new photos of the new cast who have taken over Nikos Taverna on the Greek island of Skopelos.  

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


The Olivier Awards to Review Gendered CategoriesThe Olivier Awards to Review Gendered Categories
March 2, 2023

The Olivier Awards is to launch a review of its gendered categories, according to an article in The Stage. 
Applications Now Open for BBC Young Composer 2023Applications Now Open for BBC Young Composer 2023
March 2, 2023

Applications are now open for BBC Young Composer 2023, the biennial competition for music-makers aged 12 to 18 that aims to discover, nurture and showcase composers of the future.
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE?Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE?
March 2, 2023

Sheridan Smith appears in the latest revival of a woman's quest to find herself after years of boredom and frustration. But what did the critics think?
London Theatre Week: Save up to 47% on Disney's NEWSIESLondon Theatre Week: Save up to 47% on Disney's NEWSIES
March 2, 2023

London Theatre Week: Save up to 47% on Disney’s Newsies, the sensational family musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein. Packed full of extraordinary choreography on an epic scale, this inspiring production has won over audiences and critics alike.
Review: SHIRLEY VALENTINE, The Duke Of York's TheatreReview: SHIRLEY VALENTINE, The Duke Of York's Theatre
March 2, 2023

Willy Russell's Shirley Valentine is nearly forty years old and, despite being firmly set in the 1980's, its issues of loneliness, bravery and the need for personal fulfilment still resonate deeply.
share