Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

London Theatre Week: Tickets at £25, £35 & £45 for MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Book by 4 September to see the smash hit show

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  
Matilda The Musical

London Theatre Week: Tickets at £25, £35 & £45 for Matilda The Musical

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda The Musical is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Winner of 99 international awards, including 24 for Best Musical, Matilda continues to delight audiences of all ages.


London Theatre Week: Tickets at £25, £35 & £45 for Matilda The Musical

Valid Tuesday to Thursday evening and Friday & Saturday evening peformances from 6 September to 14 October + 18 to 20 October evenings only

Book by 4 September




Related Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Planned Leicester Statue of Joe Orton AxedPlanned Leicester Statue of Joe Orton Axed
August 29, 2022

A statue to commemorate murdered playwright Joe Orton has been scrapped. The Joe Orton Statue Appeal reached its target in 2019, having raised over £115,000 for the project. 
London Theatre Week: Tickets at £25, £35, £45, £55 & £65 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICALLondon Theatre Week: Tickets at £25, £35, £45, £55 & £65 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
August 29, 2022

Get tickets at £25, £35, £45, £55 & £65 for Back to the Future: The Musical, as part of London Theatre Week
London Theatre Week: Tickets for £15, £25 & £35 for THE SOUTHBURY CHILDLondon Theatre Week: Tickets for £15, £25 & £35 for THE SOUTHBURY CHILD
August 26, 2022

London Theatre Week: Tickets for just £15, £25 and £35 for The Southbury Child Raffish, urbane and frequently drunk, David Highland has kept a grip on his remote coastal parish through a combination of disordered charm and high-handed determination.
London Theatre Week: Tickets For £25, £35 or £45 for THE BOOK OF MORMONLondon Theatre Week: Tickets For £25, £35 or £45 for THE BOOK OF MORMON
August 25, 2022

London Theatre Week: Tickets For £25, £35 or £45 for The Book Of Mormon at Prince of Wales theatre.
Soprano Carly Paoli to Perform at The Poppy FactorySoprano Carly Paoli to Perform at The Poppy Factory
August 24, 2022

Classical singer Carly Paoli will give two special performances in one afternoon to help mark 100 years of The Poppy Factory.