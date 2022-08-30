London Theatre Week: Tickets at £25, £35 & £45 for Matilda The Musical

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda The Musical is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.



Winner of 99 international awards, including 24 for Best Musical, Matilda continues to delight audiences of all ages.



Valid Tuesday to Thursday evening and Friday & Saturday evening peformances from 6 September to 14 October + 18 to 20 October evenings only

Book by 4 September