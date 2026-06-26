Listen: Sydnie Christmas Releases New Single 'Lean on You'

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Singer-songwriter and West End star Sydnie Christmas has released her new single ‘Lean on You,' through Westway Music. The song, which is featured on her upcoming second album, was written by Christmas alongside Paul Meehan (One Direction, Little Mix) and Kjetil Morlan. Listen to it below.

“Lean on You is a very personal song to me. I wrote this song when my partner urged me to share the load of my stress," said Christmas. "One day, he said, 'Babe, I am here to carry your hard times with you - lean on me.' I was so taken aback with relief, as if I couldn’t fall in love with this man any more than I already had. I found myself in a supportive, loving relationship where I felt truly seen - something I had never experienced before."

‘Lean On You’ is the second track from Sydnie’s album, to be released in the Autumn. More details are forthcoming, but signed pre-orders for the physical album are now available here.

Christmas has also recently announced three shows this summer in New York and Philadelphia, and performed at this year's BGT Semi-Finals with the Great Ormond Street Hospital Choir.

Sydnie Christmas first captured the nation’s attention through her performances and victory on the 2024 series of Britain’s Got Talent. She went on to release her debut album ‘My Way’, which topped the iTunes chart in both the UK and US, followed by a sold-out UK tour including a night at the Adelphi Theatre, which was recorded for US television network PBS.

She also performed for the King and Queen at the Royal Albert Hall, had her debut US show at the Hollywood Bowl, and performed at Grammy Award Winner David Foster’s birthday celebration event, which led to two further sold-out headline shows in New York. She released the single ‘Starlight Express’ after catching the attention of Andrew Lloyd Webber and she made her West End acting debut playing Cruella De Vil in the London run of 101 Dalmatians. This was followed by her starring in the West End Premiere of Oscar-winning lyricist Don Black’s musical revue From the Heart at London’s Fortune Theatre.

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