Linnea Berthelsen Will Make UK Stage Debut in DARKLING

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Actors Touring Company & Bush Theatre have announced that international screen star Linnea Berthelsen, will make her UK stage debut in the World Premiere of Darkling by TITAS HALDER, directed by the acclaimed national touring company’s Olivier-award-winning Artistic Director Matthew Xia.

Berthelsen, best known globally for her breakout role as Kali Prasad (008) in Netflix’s worldwide phenomenon Stranger Things, will bring her compelling screen presence to live audiences in the UK for the very first time. She will star in this deeply poetic solo play presented by Actors Touring Company and co-produced with the Bush Theatre. Darkling opens at Bush Theatre on 5 September before touring to Birmingham Rep, Oxford’s The North Wall Arts Centre, and HOME, Manchester until 14 November 2026.

Linnea Berthelsen says: “Matthew is someone I've admired and have hoped to collaborate with for many years. And after seeing and falling in love with Titas’ work on Foal, I knew that joining Darkling would be a special opportunity. Titas’ script is incredibly nuanced, human and very alive. I'm thrilled to be working with this exceptional creative team."

Darkling exposes the human impact of the 1984 Bhopal gas leak disaster. The production weaves memory and trauma into a visceral narrative that serves as a powerful indictment of corporate malpractice. This human story confronts the systemic impact of industrialisation on poorer nations, raising urgent questions about environmental exploitation and the fight for justice in the global South.

Matthew Xia, Artistic Director of Actors Touring Company, says:“It is a privilege to collaborate with Linnea, who will bring a magnetic intensity to the role. Titas has written an extraordinarily beautiful and poetic text, and working with a performer of Linnea’s calibre gives us the chance to make something epic, intimate and unmistakably theatrical. We are proud that Darkling sits at the very core of ATC’s mission: to champion globally minded contemporary theatre and bring these vital narratives to audiences across the UK.”

Playwright TITAS HALDER adds: "I’m thrilled that Linnea will be performing in Darkling. When I wrote the piece; a human story about how an ecological disaster rips through one family, I could have never imagined that we would one day be making this play with such an extraordinary team, led by the brilliant Matthew Xia, and anchored by such a truly mesmeric actor as Linnea. I know she will bring a special and profound emotional depth to this solo play, a portrait of an entire life.”

Marking 42 years since the Union Carbide disaster in Bhopal, the themes Darkling addresses around environmental injustice resonate powerfully today. The production uncovers the human cost of history's worst industrial catastrophe, bringing an unresolved battle for corporate accountability into sharp focus.

Performance Dates:

Bush Theatre, London - 5 September – 24 October

https://www.bushtheatre.co.uk/event/darkling/

Birmingham Rep - 30 October – 31 October

https://www.birmingham-rep.co.uk/whats-on/darkling/

The North Wall Arts Centre, Oxford - 3 – 4 November

https://www.thenorthwall.com/whats-on/darkling/

HOME, Manchester - 11 – 14 November

https://www.homemcr.org/whats-on/darkling-5qpj

About Linnea Berthelsen

Linnea Berthelsen is a British-trained Danish actress who resides in London. Linnea is perhaps best known for her role of ‘Kali’ in Netflix hit Stranger Things. Linnea was first introduced as ‘Kali’ in season two where she was revealed to be the sister of ‘Eleven/Jane’ played by Millie Bobby Brown. Linnea’s character made a shock return to the show in its final season, playing a pivotal part in the show’s final storyline.

Linnea’s other projects include the role of Jen in Alex Garland’s mini-series Devs for Hulu and the BBC. Linnea’s short film credits include Teenland opposite Vic Carmen Sonne and directed by Marie Grahto, Natskygge, What Tyler Did and Sláinte.

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