Lil Lambley and Sam Julyan Will Launch New Production Company, Act Two Entertainment

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Theatre industry professionals Lil Lambley and Sam Julyan have announced the launch of Act Two Entertainment, a new production company that will develop and produce distinctive theatre alongside consultancy services. Having collaborated across a number of productions and commercial ventures, Lambley and Julyan established Act Two Entertainment to combine their complementary expertise in production, business affairs, rights acquisition and strategic development. Operating through a dual-entity business model, Act Two will see Lambley and Julyan lead-produce alongside offering executive producing and consultancy services via their LLP, Act Two Entertainment Partners.

The company begins operations with an active development slate spanning musicals, plays and literary adaptations, including collaborations with artists such as Matthew Dunster, Marisha Wallace and Tim Firth amongst others. In addition to the work they have in active development, the company is actively interested in discovering new comedies and a 90-minute musical to add to their slate.

Act Two Entertainment Partners are co-general managing with Josh Andrews on Before I Go To Sleep, starring Giovanna Fletcher; and actively working with partners in Australia, US and UK including on development workshops and new material. They welcome enquiries from other producers looking to mount work in the UK market.

Dedicated to developing and delivering exciting work for the stage that resonates with audiences in the UK and beyond, Act Two Entertainment will be broad in its scope and specific in its output as the company seeks to champion projects with a distinctive voice, strong visual and emotional impact, and long-term commercial potential.

Founding partners Lil Lambley and Sam Julyan said, “As we enter our own second act, formed upon the foundation of our complementary skill set and achievements to date, we have the basis for an incredibly exciting new venture that serves producers and theatre-makers across all disciplines. We are passionate about creating work that celebrates artistic brilliance alongside a robust eye on commercial longevity across different regions and media. Act Two Entertainment will operate with a dual ethos: producing exceptional theatre today while building valuable intellectual property for tomorrow. Its unique spirit lies in identifying material with enduring possibilities - from new musicals and original plays, to reimagined classics and cross-platform collaborations. Our consultancy business affords other producers rigorous support and ideation, grown from our own producing experience. This bespoke offering ensures we can provide a dedicated, personalised service for projects that truly excite us with partners we cherish.

“We are thrilled that Act Two launches with an active development and consultancy slate, so that we can scale the company whilst moving existing projects forward at pace.”

Together, Lambley and Julyan are a formidable combination with complementary skills across producing, delivery and consultancy. With proven producing experience across the West End, Off-Broadway and international markets, they have built a strong network of writers, directors, creatives, producers and rights holders.

Lil is a producer and leader with a reputation for business affairs, financial rigour, and strategic vision. As Managing Director and Executive Producer of Anthology Theatre, she transformed the company into a thriving, full-service production house. Lil's career spans roles at Sonia Friedman Productions and Ambassador Theatre Group, and has been engaged by the Royal Shakespeare Company as Executive Producer on Matilda The Musical (West End and UK Tour). She specialises in general management, business affairs, and large-scale production oversight, with a deep love of creating licensing structures that benefit all stakeholders. Lil sits on the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) Board, acts as a Stage One mentor and has recently served a full term as trustee to Headlong Theatre, demonstrating her ongoing role in shaping the wider industry landscape. Lil embeds her characteristic vitality in leading with empathy and integrity, creating cohesive structures that enable innovative stories to be told with boldness and sustainability.

Sam is a producer and creative entrepreneur working at the intersection of origination, capital, and international strategy. He specialises in building projects from stable first principles, securing rights, and forming partnerships that allow ambitious work to scale across differing markets and media. Credits include Carmen Jones at New York's Classic Stage Company (Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Revival), the world premiere of Arthur Miller's debut play No Villain in the West End and the UK and International tour of Bat Out of Hell. Sam brings a global outlook and a systems-led approach to producing. He is focused on innovative investment structures and co-production models that balance artistic ambition with commercial clarity, creating long-term value for artists, investors, and institutions alike.

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