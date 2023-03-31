Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Leicester's Curve To Stage New Production Of Tim Rice And Andrew Lloyd Webber's EVITA In 2024

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical will be directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Leicester's Curve theatre will stage a brand-new production of Evita, running 27 November 2023 to 13 January 2024.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical will be directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, whose recent acclaimed productions include Billy Elliot the Musical (winner of Best Musical Production at the UK Theatre Awards), The Wizard of Oz, A Chorus Line, West Side Story and Sunset Boulevard.

Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

"Evita stands as one of the definitive musicals of all time and we are beyond excited to be presenting a brand-new Made at Curve production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece later this year. Eva Perón has now acquired legend status; her profoundly moving story is fascinating and remains intensely relevant to the world in which we live today.

"We've always tried to offer our audiences here in Leicester bold and visually arresting productions of the great musicals and Evita promises to continue this tradition, as we aim high and try to match the original ambition Tim and Andrew had when they first created this extraordinary piece of musical theatre.

"All of us at Curve look forward to delivering a brand-new production of this astonishing musical to our stage."

Tickets for Evita at Curve will be on sale later in February.

This year Nikolai Foster directs an unmissable new Made at Curve production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, Evita.

As Eva Duarte, a child born into poverty, she followed her dreams of becoming an actress. As Eva Perón, she captured the hearts of Argentina's working classes, broke new ground for women in politics and became the most powerful woman in Latin America.

Follow the wild days and mad existence of one of history's most glamorous, glorified and divisive figures in this multi-award-winning musical, which features countless unforgettable songs including 'Buenos Aires', 'Another Suitcase in Another Hall', ''Oh What a Circus' and the anthemic 'Don't Cry for me Argentina'.

News of the Made at Curve production of Evita was announced at Curve's Season Preview event on Monday 6 February, where it was also revealed multi award-winning musical Come From Away will open its UK and Ireland tour in a Curve co-production at the theatre from 1 to 9 March 2024.

Winner of Best New Musical across the globe, Come From Away shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that invited these 'come from aways' into their lives.

A Junkyard Dog Productions and Smith & Brant Theatricals production, the tour of Come From Away will be co-produced by Curve.

Curve also shared details of its annual co-production with De Montfort University, which gives performing arts students the opportunity to work with professional teams at the theatre. From 18 to 20 May 2023, students will perform Jim Cartwright's Road. Originally staged at London's Royal Court Theatre in 1986, the drama gives voice to community members living on a street in northern England in the 1980s.

The theatre also revealed plans to welcome the stage adaptation of Markus Zusak's best-selling novel The Book Thief. Following an acclaimed try-out season at Bolton's Octagon Theatre last year, the musical will come to Leicester 29 September to 14 October 2023. With libretto by Jodi Picoult and Timothy Allen McDonald, music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, The Book Thief follows the story of a young German girl who learns the power of words in the shadow of the Nazi regime.

Tickets for Come From Away, Road and The Book Thief will be on sale to Curve Friends 7 February, Curve Supporters Wednesday 8 February, Curve Members, Groups and Access Register customers Thursday 9 February and on general sale Monday 13 February, all at 12noon.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.curveonline.co.uk, calling 0116 242 3595 or by visiting Curve's Box Office in-person.




Review: ASTORIA, Jack Studio Theatre Photo
Review: ASTORIA, Jack Studio Theatre
Tony Britten's play is funny and moving if, at times, tricky to follow
Kerry Ellis Releases New Single Battlefield, featuring Sir Brian May Photo
Kerry Ellis Releases New Single 'Battlefield', featuring Sir Brian May
The supremely talented Kerry Ellis has released Battlefield, the first single taken from her upcoming album Kings & Queens, out on 12 May. Featuring the legendary Sir Brian May on guitar, the track is available to stream and download now, while the album can be pre-ordered via Westway Music.
Samantha Womack, Michael Praed, Faye Tozer, Les Dennis and Nicole-Lily Baisden Will Lead 4 Photo
Samantha Womack, Michael Praed, Faye Tozer, Les Dennis and Nicole-Lily Baisden Will Lead 42ND STREET UK Tour
​​​​​​​Samantha Womack will star as Dorothy Brock, alongside Michael Praed as Julian Marsh, Faye Tozer as Maggie Jones, Les Dennis as Bert Barry and Nicole-Lily Baisden as Peggy Sawyer in the UK tour of 42nd STREET.
Special Spring Offer on NEWSIES at Troubadour Wembley Park Photo
Special Spring Offer on NEWSIES at Troubadour Wembley Park
Disney’s Newsies, the sensational family musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein is now playing at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for a limited season.

More Hot Stories For You


Nina Productions Presents Sam Potter's THE UNICORN at The Arcola in JuneNina Productions Presents Sam Potter's THE UNICORN at The Arcola in June
March 31, 2023

Tom Brennan directs Alice Lamb in Sam Potter's provocative and unflinching play The Unicorn, about one woman's obsessive sexual behaviour, as she tries to find the balance between her insatiable sexual drive and what she thinks society expects of her.  But what need is she really trying to fill?
Mel Giedroyc, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and More Will Lead THE CROWN JEWELS in the West End and on UK TourMel Giedroyc, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and More Will Lead THE CROWN JEWELS in the West End and on UK Tour
March 31, 2023

The cast has been announced for this summer's must-see West End comic caper, The Crown Jewels which plays at the Garrick Theatre from Friday 7  July – Saturday 16 September 2023 ahead of regional autumn engagements.
Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of DO YOU BELIEVE IN GHOSTS?Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of DO YOU BELIEVE IN GHOSTS?
March 31, 2023

The cast is today revealed for the world premiere of 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?'.
Emmanuel Sonubi Adds Extra Date at Leicester Square Theatre On His Debut Tour With EmancipatedEmmanuel Sonubi Adds Extra Date at Leicester Square Theatre On His Debut Tour With Emancipated
March 31, 2023

Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominee Emmanuel Sonubi has added an extra date to his debut tour. Due to demand, Emmanuel will now perform his award nominated show Emancipated at Leicester Square Theatre on 27th May.
MAMMA MIA! in London Extends Booking To 2 March 2024MAMMA MIA! in London Extends Booking To 2 March 2024
March 31, 2023

The global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! has extended its booking period at London's Novello Theatre to Saturday 2 March 2024, with tickets now on sale.
share