Leicester's Curve To Stage New Production Of Tim Rice And Andrew Lloyd Webber's EVITA In 2024

Leicester's Curve theatre will stage a brand-new production of Evita, running 27 November 2023 to 13 January 2024.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical will be directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, whose recent acclaimed productions include Billy Elliot the Musical (winner of Best Musical Production at the UK Theatre Awards), The Wizard of Oz, A Chorus Line, West Side Story and Sunset Boulevard.

Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

"Evita stands as one of the definitive musicals of all time and we are beyond excited to be presenting a brand-new Made at Curve production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece later this year. Eva Perón has now acquired legend status; her profoundly moving story is fascinating and remains intensely relevant to the world in which we live today.

"We've always tried to offer our audiences here in Leicester bold and visually arresting productions of the great musicals and Evita promises to continue this tradition, as we aim high and try to match the original ambition Tim and Andrew had when they first created this extraordinary piece of musical theatre.

"All of us at Curve look forward to delivering a brand-new production of this astonishing musical to our stage."

Tickets for Evita at Curve will be on sale later in February.

As Eva Duarte, a child born into poverty, she followed her dreams of becoming an actress. As Eva Perón, she captured the hearts of Argentina's working classes, broke new ground for women in politics and became the most powerful woman in Latin America.

Follow the wild days and mad existence of one of history's most glamorous, glorified and divisive figures in this multi-award-winning musical, which features countless unforgettable songs including 'Buenos Aires', 'Another Suitcase in Another Hall', ''Oh What a Circus' and the anthemic 'Don't Cry for me Argentina'.

News of the Made at Curve production of Evita was announced at Curve's Season Preview event on Monday 6 February, where it was also revealed multi award-winning musical Come From Away will open its UK and Ireland tour in a Curve co-production at the theatre from 1 to 9 March 2024.

Winner of Best New Musical across the globe, Come From Away shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that invited these 'come from aways' into their lives.

A Junkyard Dog Productions and Smith & Brant Theatricals production, the tour of Come From Away will be co-produced by Curve.

Curve also shared details of its annual co-production with De Montfort University, which gives performing arts students the opportunity to work with professional teams at the theatre. From 18 to 20 May 2023, students will perform Jim Cartwright's Road. Originally staged at London's Royal Court Theatre in 1986, the drama gives voice to community members living on a street in northern England in the 1980s.

The theatre also revealed plans to welcome the stage adaptation of Markus Zusak's best-selling novel The Book Thief. Following an acclaimed try-out season at Bolton's Octagon Theatre last year, the musical will come to Leicester 29 September to 14 October 2023. With libretto by Jodi Picoult and Timothy Allen McDonald, music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, The Book Thief follows the story of a young German girl who learns the power of words in the shadow of the Nazi regime.

Tickets for Come From Away, Road and The Book Thief will be on sale to Curve Friends 7 February, Curve Supporters Wednesday 8 February, Curve Members, Groups and Access Register customers Thursday 9 February and on general sale Monday 13 February, all at 12noon.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.curveonline.co.uk, calling 0116 242 3595 or by visiting Curve's Box Office in-person.