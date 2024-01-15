Late Night Jazz Series Returns to the Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall’s Late Night Jazz series is set to return to the venue’s Elgar Room this month, with five shows covering a range of sub-genres, from swing, jive and funk to Latin, Indian and free-form jazz. Performers include award-winning pianist robert mitchell’s trio Epiphany 3, Latin jazz duo Pisco Sour and versatile trombonist Laura Impallomeni with her quintet, among others.

Presented in association with GALSI (Gender and the Large Shiny Instruments), Laura Impallomeniis first to grace the Elgar Room stage on Thursday 25 January. She has played trombone in a number of projects, ranging from swing to jive, reggae, afro beat and Latin music, and has previously toured with folk duo First Aid Kit.

Pisco Sour, a collaboration between pianist Marco Marconi and vocalist Chiara Brugiati, will perform on Thursday 15 February, followed by a Relaxed Late Night Jazz performance from Jazz Orient on Thursday 22 February. Pisco Sour’s performances are a celebration of diversity and unity, paying homage to the rich musical heritage of Latin America, fusing Peruvian, Brazilian and Cuban rhythms.

Matt Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said, “Last year we saw Late Night Jazz alumni Ezra Collective selling out our auditorium and winning the Mercury Prize, and our 2023 Late Night Jazz programme proved to be our most popular year yet. We’re incredibly proud to continue showcasing the finest artists in the London jazz scene and beyond with this latest season which contains such a broad range of musical sub-genres within jazz, including styles from South America and India.”

Led by Baluji Shrivastav OBE, Jazz Orient celebrate Latin, Indian and jazz music, creating a kaleidoscope of rhythms and melodies with intricate patterns of percussive footwork and graceful movements from Indian dance. The less formal environment of Relaxed Late Night Jazz performances may particularly benefit autistic people, those with learning disabilities, dementia, or anyone who may prefer coming to the venue with additional measures in place. Additional wheelchair facilities are provided, alongside chill-out spaces and BSL interpreters.

Caroline Cooper’s performance on Thursday 14 March celebrates the sixth anniversary of the Donne, Women in Music Foundation. Pianist Cooper and her Pulse Quartet will be showcasing a mix of modern jazz and funk arrangements, songs by Herbie Hancock and instrumental originals.

Rounding off the season on Thursday 4 April is robert mitchell’s Epiphany 3, presenting music from Mitchell’s 2017 album A Vigil For Justice. A Vigil For Peace and 2018 EP Epiphany. Interspersed with Mitchell’s poetry and spoken word, the music is a vivid commentary on current times which seamlessly goes from m-base, funk and Latin to free form jazz.

Tickets for all Late Night Jazz performances are now on sale and available to purchase from the Royal Albert Hall website. Further 2024 seasons of Late Night Jazz will be announced at later dates.