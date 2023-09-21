LA TRAVIATA Returns to the London Coliseum in October.

La traviata opens at the London Coliseum on Monday 23 October for 8 performances.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Guest Blog: 'We Will Rinse a Joke to Absolute Exhaustion!': Writer Nathan Parkinson on The Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'We Will Rinse a Joke to Absolute Exhaustion!': Writer Nathan Parkinson on The Incredible Journey of POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL
Jerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Photo 3 Jerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024

LA TRAVIATA Returns to the London Coliseum in October.

Returning to the London Coliseum this October is Peter Konwitschny’s production of La traviata. Romantic and heartbreaking in equal parts, Verdi’s most famous opera tells the story of the doomed love between the courtesan, Violetta, and the gentleman, Alfredo.

Featuring some of opera’s most recognised music, accompanying themes of all-consuming forbidden love and tragedy, this production is renowned for its modern, focused staging and exceptional drama, earning an Olivier Award for ‘Best New Opera Production’ following its premiere in 2013.

This ‘fiercely intelligent, gripping show’ (Evening Standard) was originally devised and directed by Peter Konwitschny. Opera Director Ruth Knight returns to the English National Opera (ENO) to revive this acclaimed production. A regular at the ENO, Knight has a wealth of experience bringing productions at the Company to life, most recently having directed the critically acclaimed semi-staged concert performance of Britten’s Gloriana (2022).

Working alongside Knight, ‘star of the show’ (The Daily Telegraph) Richard Farnes will conduct the production. Renowned for his persuasive interpretations of Verdi’s music, Farnes reunites with the ENO Chorus and Orchestra to conduct the Verdian masterpiece.

No stranger to the lead role of Violetta, American soprano Nicole Chevalier returns to the ENO to sing the doomed courtesan, a role she has sung for Staatsoper Hannover, Bremen Music Festival, Stuttgart Opera and Theatre Basel. She made her ENO debut in the 2022/23 Season in the rarely staged Symphony of Sorrowful Songs where she sang with ‘perfect clarity and power’ (The Stage).

Praised for his ‘power, passion and lyrical finesse’ (Opera Magazine), her lover Alfredo is sung by Argentinian tenor Jose Simerilla Romero who, returning to this role having performed it internationally, makes his ENO debut.

Alfredo’s father Giorgio is sung by British baritone Roland Wood who returns to the ENO following the Company’s production of Tosca at the South Facing Festival (2021), where he captivated audiences with his ‘deliciously evil, suavely sung’ (The Guardian) villainy.

Wood will be joined by former ENO Harewood Artist British mezzo-soprano Amy Holyland, who will perform the role of Flora Bervoix, and current Harewood Artist and South African tenor Zwakele Tshabalala, who will perform the role of Gastone, returning to the ENO after his ‘frighteningly convincing’ (Bachtrack) performance in Blue (2023).

Returning fresh from her success as Girlfriend 2/Congregant in the ENO’s Blue (2023), British soprano and ENO Chorus Member Sarah-Jane Lewis brings her ‘impressive sound’ (The Arts Desk) to the role of Annina. Joining Lewis is Hong Kong baritone Freddie Tong who performs the role of Baron Douphol, and New Zealand Somoan bass Jonathan Lemalu who performs the role of Doctor Grenvil. 

British baritone and current ENO Harewood Artist Patrick Keefe will make his company debut as the Marchese d’Obigny.

Johannes Leiacker is the Set and Costume Designer, Joachim Klein is the Original Lighting Designer, Marc Rosette is the Revival Lighting Designer, and Martin Fitzpatrick is the Translator.  

La traviata opens at the London Coliseum on Monday 23 October for 8 performances: Oct 23, 26, 28, Nov 2, 7, 10 at 19.30. Nov 4 at 16.30, Nov 12 at 15.00.

British Sign Language Performance: Sunday 12 November at 15.00.

Tickets start from £10 (plus booking fee*)

*£3.75 booking fee applies to online and telephone bookings.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: First Look at the Cast of SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS Panto at Southamptons Ma Photo
Photos: First Look at the Cast of SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS Panto at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre

Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre has released all new photos from this year’s fairest pantomime of them all, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Check out the cast photos here!

2
Cast Set For ANTISEMITISM A (((MUSICAL))) at Camden Peoples Theatre Photo
Cast Set For ANTISEMITISM A (((MUSICAL))) at Camden People's Theatre

The cast has been announced for Antisemitism: a (((musical))), an outrageous new musical coming to Camden People’s Theatre this autumn, following an Israeli Jew’s first 24 hours on British soil.  Learn more about who is starring in the show here!

3
Cast Set For Darlington Panto SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS Photo
Cast Set For Darlington Panto SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS

Pantomime will be making a magical return to Darlington Hippodrome this festive season as pop and musical theatre star Gareth Gates is set to headline the family Christmas spectacular Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, playing the Prince. Learn more about who is starring in the show here!

4
Cast and Creative Team Set for I REALLY DO THINK THIS WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE at the Mercury Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for I REALLY DO THINK THIS WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE at the Mercury Theatre

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of award-winning writer Emma-Louise Howell’s debut play I Really Do Think This Will Change Your Life, which will run in the Mercury Studio from 27 October – 4 November. Find out who is starring in the play here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF Video
Photos/First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF
Jenna Russell Sings 'There's More To Life' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS Video
Jenna Russell Sings 'There's More To Life' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS
Watch an All-New Trailer For WISHMAS in London Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For WISHMAS in London
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Recommended For You