King's Head Theatre Appoints New Interim Executive Director and Producer

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King's Head Theatre, Islington, has appointed Amber Massie-Blomfield as Interim Executive Director and CEO and James Quaife as Interim Executive Producer.

Massie-Blomfield will oversee the theatre's executive management, finance, operations and governance during the interim period. She will be in post from July on a part-time basis, alongside her work developing her organisation Fern Culture.

Amber Massie-Blomfield is a theatre leader and Clore Leadership Fellow with extensive executive experience across the independent sector. She has served as Executive Director of Complicité and of Camden People's Theatre, and has also led the Actors Touring Company.

Amber Massie-Blomfield said, "I'm delighted to be joining the King's Head Theatre at such an exciting moment. It's one of London's most distinctive independent theatres, with a remarkable history and bold ambitions, and I look forward to working with the team, the board and our partners over the period ahead."

Quaife will focus on artistic and producing leadership, helping to ensure a compelling programme and strong creative relationships within the industry. He will be in post also from July on a part-time basis to work with Massie-Blomfield. Quaife has been closely involved in a range of recent KHT productions, from panto to next month's world premiere of the comedy musical Here Comes J Edgar.

James Quaife said, “It's a privilege to step into this role at such an exciting moment for the King's Head Theatre. I'm looking forward to working closely with Amber, the team and artists to build on the theatre's brilliant producing tradition and support an ambitious and sustainable programme for the future as well as developing new and exciting relationships within the industry.”

Robert Khan, Chair of the Board of Trustees, said, "Amber is an outstanding theatre leader, and we're delighted she has agreed to take on this interim role. She brings exceptional executive and financial leadership, and a deep understanding of how to support both teams and buildings. She gives us great confidence as we look to the future, and I look forward to working closely with her and the whole King's Head Theatre team.

James is a long-time friend of KHT and we are excited to bring his expertise and energy in-house for this transitional period."

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