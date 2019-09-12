King's Head Theatre Announces This Year's Panto

The King's Head Theatre is delighted to welcome back Charles Court Opera for their 13th Boutique Pantomime at the King's Head Theatre. The Nativity Panto - A Not-So Silent Night will run from 29 November 2019 to 11 January 2020, with a press night on Tuesday 3 December 2019.

This year, Charles Court Opera has taken the story that sparked the Season and sprinkled it with a generous helping of magic, whimsy and Christmas cheer to create their most joyous show yet. A cast of well-known characters will take the audience through a respectful, yet irreverent adaptation of the Nativity story, with musical numbers, laugh-out-loud puns and - as always - the entirely unexpected. From adult-only evening performances through to family matinees, The Nativity Panto is perfect for parents and children, couples, groups of friends and office parties.

Artistic director, Adam Spreadbury-Maher said, "I'm delighted to welcome back CCO for another year of fantastic mischief, witty imagination and boutique quality panto. They deliver a fresh, brand new telling of this special story that you won't have to wait till Christmas Day to open. Yule be sure to enjoy this hilarious panto that is guaranteed to sleigh."

CCO Artistic Director and co-writer, John Savournin said, "I'm butterflies-in-my-stomach excited (in that child-like 'it's Christmas Eve and I can't sleep' sort of way) to create this year's pantomime. While nurturing the spirit and joy of this special story, we hope to take you on a (donkey?) ride packed with bags of Charles Court Opera panto fun and silliness, suitable for all ages from 1 to 101."

Charles Court Opera's previous pantomimes with the King's Head Theatre include Buttons: A Cinderella Story, King Tut: A Pyramid Panto, Pinocchio and Mirror Mirror: A Snow White Pantomime.

The Nativity Panto will be directed by John Savournin with original music and lyrics by David Eaton, choreography by Damian Czarnecki, and set design by Rachel Szmukler, with lighting design by Ben Pickersgill, and costume design by Mia Wallden and Catrin Short Thyrsson.

This production is co-produced by The King's Head Theatre and Charles Court Opera.





