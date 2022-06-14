Kids Week Tickets Available From This Morning For Nearly 50 West End Shows
Learn more about the lineup of shows!
Tickets go on sale this morning (10am Tuesday 14 June) for Kids Week, the long-running audience initiative giving kids aged 17 and under the chance to see a show for free throughout August when accompanied by a paying adult - with half price tickets for two additional children in the same group and no booking fees. Kids Week tickets for nearly 50 top West End shows are now available via OfficialLondonTheatre.com.
London's world-famous theatres are preparing to throw open their doors for families this summer, with Kids Week tickets for exciting new shows like 101 Dalmatians, Back To The Future The Musical, Disney's Beauty And The Beast, The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, Grease The Musical, Life Of Pi and My Fair Lady, as well as established favourites including Six, The Play That Goes Wrong, Wicked, The Tiger Who Came To Tea, Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors, Mamma Mia!, Disney's Frozen and Mary Poppins.
Alongside the performances, shows are offering a wide range of free activities for Kids Week ticketholders, such as dance workshops, technical demonstrations and cast Q&As. And families travelling into London to see a show can take advantage of exclusive restaurant and hotel deals via OfficialLondonTheatre.com.
List of shows participating in Kids Week 2022
& Juliet
101 Dalmatians
Anything Goes
Attenborough And His Animals
Back To The Future - The Musical
Disney's Beauty And The Beast
Blippi The Musical
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
The Drifters Girl
Disney's Frozen
Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
Grease The Musical
The Great Gatsby
Heathers The Musical
Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors
Jersey Boys
Kinky Boots The Musical In Concert
Life Of Pi
Disney's The Lion King
The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe
Mamma Mia!
Mary Poppins
Matilda The Musical
Midsummer Mechanicals
Les MisÃ©rables
The Mousetrap
My Fair Lady
Only Fools And Horses The Musical
The Paper Dolls
The Phantom Of The Opera
The Pirate, The Princess And The Platypus
The Play That Goes Wrong
Room On The Broom
Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday
Sister Act The Musical
Six
South Pacific
Tiddler And Other Terrific Tales
The Tiger Who Came To Tea
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Tom, Dick & Harry
Treason The Musical In Concert
Twirlywoos Live
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
Wicked
Witness For The Prosecution
The Woman In Black
Age recommendations and restrictions for participating shows will vary. Please check the show listings on OfficialLondonTheatre.com for more information.