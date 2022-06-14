Kids Week Tickets Available From This Morning For Nearly 50 West End Shows

Tickets go on sale this morning (10am Tuesday 14 June) for Kids Week, the long-running audience initiative giving kids aged 17 and under the chance to see a show for free throughout August when accompanied by a paying adult - with half price tickets for two additional children in the same group and no booking fees. Kids Week tickets for nearly 50 top West End shows are now available via OfficialLondonTheatre.com.

London's world-famous theatres are preparing to throw open their doors for families this summer, with Kids Week tickets for exciting new shows like 101 Dalmatians, Back To The Future The Musical, Disney's Beauty And The Beast, The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, Grease The Musical, Life Of Pi and My Fair Lady, as well as established favourites including Six, The Play That Goes Wrong, Wicked, The Tiger Who Came To Tea, Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors, Mamma Mia!, Disney's Frozen and Mary Poppins.

Alongside the performances, shows are offering a wide range of free activities for Kids Week ticketholders, such as dance workshops, technical demonstrations and cast Q&As. And families travelling into London to see a show can take advantage of exclusive restaurant and hotel deals via OfficialLondonTheatre.com.

List of shows participating in Kids Week 2022

& Juliet

101 Dalmatians

Anything Goes

Attenborough And His Animals

Back To The Future - The Musical

Disney's Beauty And The Beast

Blippi The Musical

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

The Drifters Girl

Disney's Frozen

Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Grease The Musical

The Great Gatsby

Heathers The Musical

Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors

Jersey Boys

Kinky Boots The Musical In Concert

Life Of Pi

Disney's The Lion King

The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

Mamma Mia!

Mary Poppins

Matilda The Musical

Midsummer Mechanicals

Les MisÃ©rables

The Mousetrap

My Fair Lady

Only Fools And Horses The Musical

The Paper Dolls

The Phantom Of The Opera

The Pirate, The Princess And The Platypus

The Play That Goes Wrong

Room On The Broom

Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday

Sister Act The Musical

Six

South Pacific

Tiddler And Other Terrific Tales

The Tiger Who Came To Tea

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Tom, Dick & Harry

Treason The Musical In Concert

Twirlywoos Live

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

Wicked

Witness For The Prosecution

The Woman In Black

Age recommendations and restrictions for participating shows will vary. Please check the show listings on OfficialLondonTheatre.com for more information.