Kenneth Branagh, Bertie Carvel, Olivia Colman, and More Star in Audio Adaptation of PETER PAN

An incredible all-star cast have come together to create a unique digital retelling of JM Barrie's enchanting classic, Peter Pan, in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity (GOSH Charity). The world premiere audio adaptation will feature the vocal talents of Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, Olivier Award winners Sharon D Clarke, Joanna Riding and Bertie Carvel, five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, alongside Jane Horrocks, Jason Flemyng, Clive Rowe, and many more.

Adapted by acclaimed dramatist Shaun McKenna (The Lord of the Rings, West End; The House on Cold Hill, UK Tour), with an original musical score by Annabelle Brown, this imaginative production revitalises the art of story time with four 30-minute chapters. Rehearsed over Zoom, recorded remotely, then mixed and mastered together with a fantastic score, Peter Pan is perfect escapism for the whole family, to be enjoyed with a large cup of cocoa before bed.

Members of the Great Ormond Street Hospital Young People's Forum, including patients currently undergoing treatment and former patients, will perform alongside the professional cast to sprinkle a little fairy dust this Christmas. Further casting includes Bobby Beynon, Norman Bowman, Charlie Cameron, Craig Lauzon, Sera-Lys McArthur, Katie Moore, George Neilly, Steffan Rhodri, Ben Starr, Zubin Varla, and Matthew Woodyatt.

Liz Tait, Director of Fundraising at GOSH Charity said, We are so grateful to the many stars who lent their voices to this creative audio adaptation of the timeless story of Peter Pan, alongside children and young people from the hospital whose contribution helped bring this tale to life in such a unique way.

100% of proceeds from the downloads of this adaptation will help us support seriously ill children from across the UK who are cared for at Great Ormond Street Hospital, and we truly hope that the families listening in the lead up to Christmas enjoy the comfort of storytelling together, after the challenging year everyone has faced. Thank you to everyone who downloads this adaptation, and to all those involved in its creation.

All proceeds from sales of the online adaptation will be donated to GOSH Charity to enable them to continue supporting seriously ill children and young people across the UK. JM Barrie presented GOSH with the rights to Peter Pan in 1929 but with theatres closed and Christmas shows on hold this year, the charity is missing out on the annual royalties and charitable audience contributions from stagings around the country. Money raised through this star-studded adaptation will help GOSH Charity to fund pioneering medical research, state of the art equipment, support services for children and families like the hospital's dedicated play team, and the vital rebuilding and refurbishment of the hospital.

Peter Pan is available on iTunes from Sunday 20th December 2020. The full production is available for £3 - 100% of this goes directly to GOSH Charity. Further donations are greatly appreciated.

