KURIOS – CABINET OF CURIOSITIES to Return to Royal Albert Hall in 2027

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KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities will return to the Royal Albert Hall starting Wednesday 13 January 2027. The steampunk spectacle will mark the celebration of the company's 30-year collaboration with London's Victorian venue.

Access to a brand-new Waitlist is available today for the first time giving fans the benefit of the best seat selection at the best price before anyone else. Pre-sale tickets available exclusively to Cirque Club members as of 21 September 2026 (free subscription) and general on sale begins at 10:00am on Friday 25 September.

First flying into the Victorian marvel that is the Royal Albert Hall in January 2023, KURIOS brought its mind-boggling masterpiece with never-before-seen acts and steampunk aesthetic to London for its record-breaking run. Making its last stop on the European tour, seeing really is believing as KURIOS prepares to wow the crowds with its extraordinary mix of gravity-defying acrobatics and gasp-worthy contortions as well as a touch of poetry and humour for good measure.

In an alternative yet familiar past, KURIOS enters the mechanical lab of a genius inventor convinced that there exists a hidden, invisible universe, a place where the craziest ideas and grandest dreams await. After successfully unlocking the door to this world of wonders, time comes to a complete stop as a cast of colourful characters invade his “curio cabinet” and bring his makeshift creations to life. Embarking on an unforgettable journey of discovery, the inventor – and, indeed, audience – learn that anything and everything is possible when you trust your imagination.

KURIOS premiered in Montreal in 2014. Since then, it has mesmerised more than 7 million spectators in 50 different cities with over 3,500 performances delivered by its cast of 50 world-class artists.

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