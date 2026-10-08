Julie Hesmondhalgh Receives Inaugural Great British Theatres Lifetime Achievement Award

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As it marks its 50th anniversary with the launch of the Great British Theatres Awards, Theatres Trust has awarded actor Julie Hesmondhalgh the Great British Theatres Lifetime Achievement Award 2026. Alongside this, West End and Broadway star Marisha Wallace has been announced as host of the awards.

This award recognises Hesmondhalgh as an important advocate for theatre, an exceptional performer whose contribution reaches far beyond the stage. A passionate champion of regional theatres and the communities they serve, she has continued to use her platform to protect the places, people and opportunities on which the future of theatre depends. Hesmondhalgh played a leading role in the high-profile campaign to save Oldham Coliseum from permanent closure following its initial shutdown and is now helping shape its next chapter as Guest Curator. She has also spoken out in support of reopening Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre and Theatre, highlighting its longstanding importance as a place for local people to experience and participate in the arts.

Her advocacy reflects a firm belief that everyone should have the opportunity to experience theatre, make work and see their lives represented. Through co-founding Manchester's award-winning Take Back Theatre Collective and supporting RTYDS's Fair Play programme and young people's charity Arts Emergency, she has championed socially engaged work and challenged the barriers facing working-class theatre makers. Her support of arts education and belief in the value of culture to communities reflect that same commitment.

Joshua McTaggart, CEO of Theatres Trust, comments, 'The concept for the Lifetime Achievement Award is to recognise someone who shares Theatres Trust's belief that everyone should have access to theatre and live performance no matter where they live or what their background is. There is no one in the public eye who embodies this spirit more than Julie Hesmondhalgh. Julie has used her platform as one of the country's most beloved actors to bang the drum for inclusive and equitable access to the performing arts and champion important community theatres. We are thrilled that she is going to accept this award.'

Alongside the announcement of the Great British Theatres Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award is the announcement of powerhouse performer Marisha Wallace as host, leading the evening to give these theatres the acclaim they deserve. Twice nominated for an Olivier Award, Marisha's acclaimed credits include Guys and Dolls; Oklahoma!; Dreamgirls; Waitress; Hairspray; Cabaret; and Something Rotten!. Having performed on stages across the UK and the USA, from regional venues to the West End and Broadway, she brings a firsthand appreciation of the varied stages and theatre communities these awards celebrate.

The Great British Theatres Awards ceremony will be held at Central Hall Westminster on Monday 2nd November 2026. The 10 open award categories range from awards recognising particular types of buildings to categories celebrating how those buildings are used. Winners will be selected by an esteemed judging panel, which will also award The Great British Theatre 2026.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 14 Hrs 24 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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