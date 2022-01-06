Julie Atherton and Ivano Turco Join CAMELOT In Concert at the London Palladium

West End stars Julie Atherton and Ivano Turco are the latest names added to the bill for the exclusive one night only production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot in Concert at the London Palladium.

Julie Atherton (Avenue Q, Mamma Mia!, Sister Act, tick, tick... BOOM!) will play Morgan Le Fey, while Ivano Turco (Prince Charming in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella) takes the role of Mordred alongside the previously announced all-star cast of Ramin Karimloo, Bradley Jaden and Lucy St. Louis, as the legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Guenevere and Sir Lancelot, in the concert production on Sunday February 6.

With just one month to go, it is also announced that joining the cast are Newtion Matthews (BKLYN) as Merlyn, and Georgi Mottram, (ITV's Walk The Line with classical crossover group Ida Girls), as Nimue.

The production will be supported with the 35-strong Trinity Laban Musical Theatre Ensemble.

Final tickets are available now from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

Lerner and Loewe's majestic musical Camelot brings the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table to life with an extraordinary score that dramatizes this classic tale.

Camelot in Concert at the London Palladium is presented by live music and event promoters Cuffe and Taylor in association with theatre producers Lambert Jackson Productions.

Lambert Jackson Creative Director Eliza Jackson said: "With Ramin, Bradley and Lucy as the legendary love triangle at the heart of Camelot in Concert, we are delighted to now announce Julie, Ivano, Newtion and Georgi as joining the cast - adding to the incredible display of talent for this show, which will be very special indeed.

"Lerner and Loewe created the most soaring music with wonderfully descriptive lyrics and to be given the opportunity to bring this story to life at the magnificent London Palladium is something we very much look forward to doing."

Camelot tells the story of Arthur, the idealistic King, who hopes to create a kingdom built on honour and dignity. His ideals, however, are tested when his lovely queen, Guenevere, falls in love with the young knight, Lancelot creating one of the most famous love triangles in literary history.

Speaking about taking on the role of King Arthur, Olivier and Tony Award nominee Ramin Karimloo said: "This is going to be a very exciting and special production.

"To perform as the majestic King Arthur and be joined by Lucy and Bradley Jaden as Guenevere and Lancelot, as well as the incredible talents of our newly revealed cast members, will make this an absolutely stunning show and I can't wait."

From the writers of My Fair Lady, enjoy some of the most well-loved musical theatre songs including 'If Ever I Would Leave You', 'I Loved You Once in Silence', and of course, 'Camelot' sung by the West End and Broadway star Ramin Karimloo (Love Never Dies, LES MISERABLES) as King Arthur, Bradley Jaden (LES MISERABLES) as Lancelot and Lucy St. Louis (Phantom of the Opera) as Guenevere - all accompanied by a full orchestra.

Camelot first opened on Broadway in 1960 starring Julie Andrews and the late Richard Burton. The production won four Tony Awards and resulted in several revivals and the 1967 movie of the same name. In August 1964, the show first opened at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane where it ran for more than 500 performances.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, added: "We are delighted to be working with Lambert Jackson and such a strong cast. This is an exclusive one-night only production and that means one thing - hurry to get your tickets as this is a not to be missed show."