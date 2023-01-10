Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jonathan Bailey to Present THE SHOWSTOPPER on BBC Radio 2

The show is the story of HIV's impact on the theatre community

Jan. 10, 2023  
Jonathan Bailey to Present THE SHOWSTOPPER on BBC Radio 2

BBC Radio 2 has announced that star of stage and screen Jonathan Bailey is to present The Showstopper, looking at the impact to the theatre community of HIV in the 90s, and how this community reacted to it. To be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds in March.

2023 marks 40 years since the HIV AIDS virus was named. It devastated people's lives all over the world, including bringing immeasurable heartbreak to the theatre community of Broadway and the West End. In this programme, presented by actor Jonathan Bailey, music and memories tell the story of HIVs impact on the theatre community, and tells how this community supported those affected. Theatre became a voice of awareness and of supressing fear. There were plays, one-man performances and musicals highlighting the pandemic, spreading messages of hope and support and helping to quash hurtful and misleading information.


This documentary includes powerful stories from those at the heart of the theatre community at the time, including producers Cameron Mackintosh and Nick Allott, lyricist Tim Rice and Musical Director Jae Alexander, alongside performers such as actor and activist Jill Nalder (Les Mis, Oliver!), Claire Moore (Phantom of the Opera), Craig Revel Horwood, Stifyn Parri (Les Mis, Brookside), and Make A Difference charity's Melanie Tranter. A Telesgop production.

In the 1990s, Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton and upcoming Wicked, the film, and Fellow Travellers) performed as a child on the West End stage as Gavroche in Les Misérables. He had his formative years in and amongst the West End community during that decade, the community of which he's still a member today, notably winning an Olivier award for his role in Company.

Jonathan says: "It is my privilege to share in this Radio 2 programme the stories that must not be forgotten of a musical theatre world that was devasted by fear and discrimination, but at the same time uplifted by the love, care and bravery of an overwhelmingly supportive community."



Aimee Lou Wood, John McCrea, and Nathan Ives-Moiba Will Join CABARET Photo
Aimee Lou Wood, John McCrea, and Nathan Ives-Moiba Will Join CABARET
CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB in London's West End has announced that BAFTA Award winner Aimee Lou Wood will play 'Sally Bowles', Olivier Award nominee John McCrea will play 'The Emcee' and Nathan Ives-Moiba will play 'Cliff Bradshaw' from 13 February 2022 until 27 May 2023.
Photos: First Look at the New West End Queens of SIX THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First Look at the New West End Queens of SIX THE MUSICAL
New photos have been released of of the 2023 wives of Henry VIII in the hit West End musical, SIX. They are Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Catherine of Aragon, Baylie Carson as Anne Boleyn, Claudia Kariuki as Jane Seymour, Dionne Ward-Anderson as Anna of Cleves, Koko Basigara as Katherine Howard and Roxanne Couch as Catherine Parr.
Cast Announced For GRENFELL: SYSTEM FAILURE Photo
Cast Announced For GRENFELL: SYSTEM FAILURE
Grenfell: System Failure asks further vital questions raised at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry since the critically acclaimed 2021 play Grenfell: Value Engineering, which was in The Telegraph's 100 best cultural events of 2021, and the Observer's top 10 productions of 2021.
Cast Announced For WINNERS CURSE at the Park Theatre Photo
Cast Announced For WINNER'S CURSE at the Park Theatre
TV and radio personality Clive Anderson stars in an interactive theatrical look at the difficult world of international relations, written by former ambassador and Middle East peace negotiator Daniel Taub with Dan Patterson, writer/producer on Mock The Week and The Duck House.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


RSC Opens Warm Hub at The Other PlaceRSC Opens Warm Hub at The Other Place
January 9, 2023

The Royal Shakespeare Company will run a Warm Hub in the foyer of The Other Place, home of the Company’s studio theatre, on Southern Lane in Stratford-upon-Avon, every Tuesday, 2-5pm between 10 January and 28 March.
Royal Albert Hall Appoints James Ainscough as New CEORoyal Albert Hall Appoints James Ainscough as New CEO
January 9, 2023

The Royal Albert Hall has announced the appointment of James Ainscough to the position of Chief Executive Officer.
Show of the Week: Get Tickets from £25 for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICALShow of the Week: Get Tickets from £25 for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
January 9, 2023

It's time to head back to Beverly Hills and experience one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time live on stage at it’s glamorous new home - the Savoy Theatre. Get ready to fall in love London as the record breaking box office smash-hit musical returns.
Glyndebourne Announces it is Unable to Tour in 2023Glyndebourne Announces it is Unable to Tour in 2023
January 9, 2023

Opera company Glyndebourne has announced that it has cancelled its touring programme for 2023, after cuts to its public funding.
Nadine Dorries Criticises ACE Funding Cuts to English National OperaNadine Dorries Criticises ACE Funding Cuts to English National Opera
January 6, 2023

Former Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, has spoken publically for the first time about the Arts Council England's cut to the ENO, calling it was 'lazy' and 'politically motivated'.
share