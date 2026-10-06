Joey Contreras' IN PIECES Extends London Run

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Joey Contreras' musical In Pieces will extend by a further five weeks after its first week of performances sold out in just two hours. The production will now complete its extended run on 21 March 2027 at London's The Other Palace, with the press night set for Tuesday 16 February. All six weeks of performances are now on sale.

This 2027 production will mark the first fully staged production of In Pieces, following the musical's sold-out staged concerts at The Other Palace and New York City's Joe's Pub in 2026. Its digital live-capture concert release was purchased 20,000 times in 151 countries and has amassed more than 100,000 views while a deluxe highlights album released with Broadway Records has now surpassed 70 million streams.

Martha Geelan will return to direct, with the creative team also comprising Sam Wilson Freeman as Choreographer, Brian Russell Carey as Music Supervisor and Harry Blumenau CDG CSA as Casting Director. The production is produced by Andrew Patino and Jacob Stuckelman of Regular People and Rebecca Gwyther of RJG Productions.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

Written and composed by Fred Ebb Award and Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist, Joey Contreras, In Pieces is a bold, contemporary new musical featuring a pop-driven score that dives into echoes of love, loss, and self-discovery by weaving the romantic journeys of six characters across three chapters of life. As friends, family, and lovers confront old wounds and unresolved feelings, one question remains: can they find a way to hold both the joy and the pain of the past?

In Pieces has become a global sensation, with over 70 million streams, licensed productions internationally, and digital concerts reaching more than 150 countries.

Joey Contreras' other musicals include Forget Me Not, Robby Green Is All Grown Up, and Heartbreakers in Hell. He is also developing new projects with Storyboard Entertainment and RGN Theatrical/Talnek Communications. Additional composing credits include work for the Walt Disney Company, The 5th Avenue Theatre, and various short films.

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