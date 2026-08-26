Jodie McNee Replaces Sinéad Matthews in ILFORD BOY at the Donmar Warehouse

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Jodie McNee has joined the cast of Danny Lee Wynter’s Ilford Boy at The Donmar Warehouse. She will take on the role of Jackie, replacing Sinéad Matthews, who has reportedly withdrawn from the production to recover from a recent injury.

Danny Lee Wynter’s Ilford Boy will run from October 10 through November 28 at The Donmar Warehouse. The production will be directed by Donmar Artistic Director Tim Sheader.

Set in 1990s East London, Ilford Boy follows Ted Martin, a mixed-race teenager growing up in Ilford in a household filled with chaos, laughter and tough love. Ted’s life changes when Patrick arrives, bringing with him a distinctive sense of style, humor and a love of show tunes. Patrick introduces Ted to the possibility of a different life, one shaped by art, creativity and people who recognize him for who he is. The play explores family, identity, possibility and the lasting impact of the people who enter our lives.

The cast features Leo Whitfield-Harris as Ted, Craig Stein as Patrick, Lindsey Coulson as Eileen, Cary Crankson as Trevor, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Ken, Aaron Gill as Raj, Charlotte Jaconelli as Ann, Jodie McNee as Jackie and Ria Zmitrowicz as Tillie.

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