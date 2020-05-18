Joanne Clifton Completes 24 Hour Jive to Raise Money for NHS

On Sunday 15 May Strictly Champion and Musical Theatre star Joanne Clifton completed her challenge to dance the Jive for a straight 24 hours to raise funds for NHS Charities together during the COVID-19 crisis.

Dancing from her living room in London Joanne kept fans and viewers delighted from midday on Saturday through to midday on Sunday with her sense of fun and humour and of course fancy footwork with friends calling in live to offer support including brother Kevin, partner AJ Jenks, Katya Jones, Janette Manrara and Oti Mabuse.

Streaming live on Facebook and Instagram with friend and housemate Sasha Latoya keeping her well fed and watered, Joanne only stopped for short toilet breaks finishing the grueling challenge with an energetic Jive dancing to Bandstand from the Blackpool dance festival, a song that was played in the finals for the last dance the Jive, Joanne has danced to this as long as she can remember .

Joanne says "Dad always taught us to 'flick the switch' at the key change of the song. Meaning if we were tired that's the bit we gotta push even harder. And that's what I did today in the last jive"

Joanne's parents Keith and Judy Joined her in the final dance remotely.

Joanne admits she hadn't entirely thought the massive task through before committing to it on Just Giving and announcing it on social media but dived into the challenge nonetheless with 24 hour support from friends and fans on social media helping her along the way.

On completing the task viewers could hear neighbours of Joanne on their balconies cheering and clapping as Joanne broke down in tears thanking all of her fans and friends for their support.

Joanne says "I did this challenge because people at the NHS are risking their own lives every day to save others. The amount of cases that there are, I bet they have had to stay up for 24hours at some points treating and saving them. So yes, the Jive was a challenge , but it was the least I can do. I want to thank everyone who donated, shared or literally stayed with me online with words of encouragement. And Thankyou NHS"

At the time of writing Joanne has raised over £12K for NHS Charities together - to donate just click on this link https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joannecliftonjive

