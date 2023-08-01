Jenna Lee-James to Play Elsa in FROZEN as Samantha Barks Goes on Maternity Leave

The Frozen family is growing. Jenna Lee-James is to take over the role of Elsa in Disney’s Frozen when Samantha Barks goes on maternity leave.

Barks announced on social media today (August 1) that she was expecting a baby, due in October 2023.

We are so excited to meet you little one!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vs8453YvGA — Samantha Barks (@SamanthaBarks) August 1, 2023

Lee-James will join the show on August 23 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Barks will return to the show in 2024.

The production is currently booking until March 2024.

Lee-James joins Emily Lane as Anna, Djavan van de Fliert as Kristoff and Craig Gallivan as Olaf, with Oliver Ormson as Hans and Richard Frame as the Duke of Weselton.

Lee-James’ credits include include Cats, Mamma Mia! and We Will Rock You.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett / Disney