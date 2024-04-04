Jack Wolfe and Richard Southgate Join SPRING AWAKENING Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Final casting has been announced and additional tickets have been released for the 15th Anniversary reunion concert of the original West End production of Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s Tony, Olivier and Grammy award-winning musical SPRING AWAKENING, based on the play by Frank Wedekind.

Celebrating the original London production’s 15th anniversary, the concert will reunite many of the original London cast for this one night only celebration on Sunday 2 June 2024 at Victoria Palace Theatre. Final tickets are on sale now.

Olivier Award nominated and WhatsonStage Award-winning actor, Jack Wolfe (Next to Normal, Donmar Warehouse), will be joining the company as Moritz and original West End cast member Richard Southgate (Crops, the Yard Theatre) will play Hanschen.

Producers of the concert, Jack Maple and Evelyn Hoskins said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the incredible Jack Wolfe, who blew audiences away in Next To Normal last year, is joining our reunion concert to play Moritz. His addition to the company sets up what we know is going to be an incredibly unique and emotional evening. We’re also thrilled that original company member Richard Southgate, one of the London production’s original swings, is stepping up to take on the role of Hänschen. It really does promise to be a very special concert!”

Jack and Richard join the previously announced original West End cast members Lucy May Barker (The Crucible, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre) as Ilse, Natasha Barnes (Hex, National Theatre) as Anna, Harry McEntire (Andor, Disney+, Britannia, Sky) as Ernst, Hayley Gallivan (Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre) as Martha, Evelyn Hoskins (Waitress, West End & UK Tour) as Thea, Edward Judge (The Play That Goes Wrong, West End, UK & International Tour) as Otto, Jamie Muscato (Moulin Rouge, Piccadilly Theatre) as Melchior, Jos Slovick (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, UK Tour) as Georg and Charlotte Wakefield (The Great British Bake Off Musical, Noel Coward Theatre) as Wendla. Other returning cast members include Chris Barton (The Sound of Music, UK Tour), Natalie Garner, Mona Goodwin (Misfits, Queen’s Theatre) and Gemma O’Duffy (Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, Palace Theatre).

They are joined by the entire returning original London band consisting of Huw Davies (Guitars), Don Richardson (Bass), Matthew Senior (Drums), Vicky Matthews (Cello), Charlie Brown (Violin/Guitar), Rachel Robson (Viola), under the musical direction of Nigel Lilley.

SPRING AWAKENING tells the story of adolescent anarchy, set to one of the most loved scores of the 21st century. A group of teenagers – silenced and controlled by a censorious society – discover a new world of feeling and freedom outside the classroom, with beautiful and devastating consequences.

SPRING AWAKENING opened on Broadway at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre on 10 December 2006 starring Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and John Gallagher Jr. It won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Direction, Book, Score and Featured Actor. It embarked on a North American tour in 2008. The musical then opened in London at the Lyric Hammersmith on 23 January 2009, before transferring to the West End’s Novello Theatre in March that same year. It won 4 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical. SPRING AWAKENING was revived on Broadway in 2015 and in London in 2021.

This anniversary concert will be raising funds in the memory of Imogen Kinchin, one of the original producers of SPRING AWAKENING in 2009. Imogen sadly died on 27 March 2024 following her diagnosis of Stage IV Bowel Cancer in March 2022.

Proceeds from the evening’s concert will be donated to support her three children, Arthur, Orson and Audrey.

Producer Evelyn Hoskins added “myself and the cast of Spring Awakening are so unbelievably saddened by the passing of Imogen. She helped shape our careers as young artists starting out in the industry and she continued to champion us. Every breath and word at the concert will be in her honour and memory.”

Imogen Kinchin was Senior Producer at the Lyric Hammersmith for 10 years before joining Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures as Executive Director in 2018.

In 2022, Imogen was diagnosed with Stage IV Bowel Cancer. Aside from being one of the most outstanding, creative, inspirational and respected producers in show business, she was a cherished wife, family member and friend. Her cancer was aggressive, yet her resilience was extraordinary, and she remained a positive and hopeful warrior in the face of adversity.

SPRING AWAKENING has direction by Jamie Armitage (SIX), musical direction by Nigel Lilley (Newsies, Next to Normal, The Witches), lighting design & production management by Toby Darvill (Treason), sound design by Paul Gatehouse (Mary Poppins) with original UK casting direction by Pippa Ailion.