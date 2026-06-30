JULIUS CAESAR, KING JOHN, and More Set For Shakespeare's Globe Winter 2026-27 Season

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Shakespeare's Globe has announced its upcoming winter lineup of shows. The season will kick off with Julius Caesar in November 2026. Also in November, the theatre will stage its holiday production, Pinocchio.

The season will continue with The Animals Come to the Table, The Seagull, and King John.

Tickets are on sale now for all shows. Learn more about the lineup below!

Julius Caesar

Nov 6-Feb 14 2027

When they look you in the eye, where will your allegiances lie? Take your place as a citizen of Rome, and experience Shakespeare’s epic thriller Julius Caesar in the intimate, candlelit setting of the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

In the corridors of the Senate, a murderous plot builds amidst concerns over the growing ambition of dictator Julius Caesar. But when the tide of public opinion turns against his enemies, political in-fighting unfolds into civil war…

Joe Hill-Gibbins (Ghosts, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse) returns to direct Shakespeare’s brutal and timely tale of friendship, betrayal and political violence.

Pinocchio

Nov 28-Jan 3 2027

Dreaming of a life beyond his traditional town, restless maverick Geppetto makes a magical wooden puppet called Pinocchio. Together they set out to find family and discover the wonder of being human.

Full of live music, the production is written by Charlie Josephine (I, Joan, Globe; Cowbois, Royal Court) and Jim Fortune (Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear, National), directed by Globe Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes.

The Animals Come to the Table

Dec 11-Jan 24 2027

What would happen if nature grabbed the mic? The world premiere of a bold new play from one of the UK’s leading playwrights, Timberlake Wertenbaker (Our Country’s Good), written for the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

The lights go out. The animals arrive. And humanity is summoned to the negotiating table.

A negotiator and an interpreter are called to a secret emergency meeting. Waiting for them are a chicken, a rat, a snow leopard and an army of voices from the natural world demanding an end to exploitation and ecological destruction.

Funny, furious and unsettling, The Animals Come to the Table imagines the moment the earth finally answers back.

The world premiere of a bold new play from one of the UK’s leading playwrights, whose works including Our Country’s Good, Jefferson’s Garden, The Love of the Nightingale and Little Brother are studied and performed worldwide. Bringing together politics, wit, philosophy and mischief, this new work is an audacious experiment of stepping into someone else’s shoes.

The Seagull

Jan 15-Apr 10 2027

The team behind Three Sisters will reunite for Chekhov’s timeless story of ambition, power and desire in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

The characters: An actress, her lover, her playwright son and an aspiring performer. The setting: a house by a lake.

What begins as a play within a play soon becomes a gripping tale of art, ego and love. And, when the curtain falls, what is really left behind?

Caroline Steinbeis and Rory Mullarkey (Three Sisters, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse) return to the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse as director and translator of Chekhov’s twentieth century classic and the first of his four major plays, inspired by Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

King John

Feb 20-Apr 11 2027

Rchard the Lionheart is dead. England’s most beloved monarch. Now it’s John’s turn. Experience Shakespeare’s rarely performed masterpiece King John in the intimate, candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

Desperate to carve out an identity of his own to escape the shadow of his adored older brother, King John must step into the role he claims the right to and attempt to rule his England. Driven to prove himself, his rule brings chaos, turbulence and power struggles across nations as he demonstrates he’ll go to any lengths to keep the crown and maintain control.

Olivier-nominated director Jaz Woodcock-Stewart (Paradise Now!, Bush Theatre) makes her Globe directorial debut with Shakespeare’s extraordinary play.

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