JEEVES TAKES CHARGE By P. G. Wodehouse Will Recieve First Revival

Chichester and West End leading actor Sam Harrison will star in three exclusive

performances at the Tabard Theatre in the first revival of the Olivier Award-winning one-man show, Jeeves Takes Charge by P. G. Wodehouse.

Transporting us back to an age where work is unthinkable and keeping in with your relatives is of paramount importance for the gentleman of leisure, Harrison plays 22 roles including the amiable, brainless, goofy man-about town, Bertie Wooster, and his bachelor valet, the dourly efficient, unusually intelligent, Jeeves.

Jeeves' attempts to keep his young master unmarried and himself in employment, whilst Wooster loses both his fiancée, Lady Florence Craye, and a sudden desire to have children around the house due to Jeeves' cunning. What follows is a masterly piece of comic timing and multi-faceted mimicry highlighting the bright, brittle high society life of the 1920's.

Originally starring Edward Duke (Olivier Award for Most Promising Newcomer), Jeeves Takes Charge premiered at the Lyric Hammersmith and the Sydmonton Festival before transferring to the West End produced by the singer Barbara Thompson, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh. Over the next twelve years, Jeeves Takes Charge played in South Africa, Canada, Australia and in the U.S. where Edward Duke was nominated for a Drama Desk Award.

A favourite of the Royal Family, Jeeves Takes Charge was performed twice for them in

Buckingham Palace and at Windsor Castle.

Jeeves Takes Charge was originally directed by Hugh Wooldridge, who returns to direct the new production.