JANE EYRE to Open at Mercury Theatre Colchester, Tour Through November

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Mercury Theatre Colchester, Rose Theatre, Storyhouse and Northern Stage have announced the full cast of their major new touring production of Jane Eyre, based on Sally Cookson, Mike Akers and the original company's adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's enduring novel.

Jane Eyre is directed by Lily Dyble, following her selection as the recipient of the 2025 Royal Theatrical Support Trust Sir Peter Hall Director Award.

The cast is led by Olivia Marcus (The Mirror and The Light - RSC/Gielgud Theatre, These Demons - Theatre 503, Bad Education - BBC) as Jane Eyre and Gabriel Akuwudike (Arcadia - Old Vic, Hamnet – RSC, Shetland 10 (BBC)) as Edward Rochester. Joining them will be Aamira Challenger (Pride and Prejudice - UK tour, The King's Speech - The Watermill Theatre) as Grace Poole / Teacher / Diana, Andrea Gatchalian (Kyoto - RSC and Soho Place, Ikaria - Park Theatre) as Helen / Adele, Kate Kordel (Noughts and Crosses - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Perspective - National Theatre) as Aunt Reed / Mrs Fairfax, Leo Wan (Man and Boy - National Theatre, Odd and the Frost Giants - Unicorn Theatre) as Brocklehurst / Mason, Millie Faraway (The Kneebone Cadillac - Wildworks, Lynn Faces - New Diorama) as Bessie / Blanche, Oscar Adams (My Brother's Keeper – Theatre 503 , This Much I Know - The Hampstead Theatre) as John Reed / Reverend / St John and Robyn Rose-Li (Hercules - Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Fly More Than You Fall - Southwark Playhouse) as Bertha.

The production will premiere at Mercury Theatre Colchester from 26 September to 10 October, before touring to Rose Theatre Kingston, Northern Stage Newcastle and Storyhouse Chester.

One of the most celebrated novels in English literature, Jane Eyre follows the journey of a young woman determined to forge her own path in a world that seeks to constrain her.

Orphaned as a young girl, the passionate and sensitive Jane longs to escape the clutches of her cruel aunt. Freedom beckons when she is offered the job of governess at the house of the brooding and enigmatic Mr Rochester. As intrigue turns to attraction, Jane finds herself drawn to Rochester's mercurial charm. But when long-buried secrets come to light, she must choose between the man she wants, and the woman she wants to be.

The production is supported by a grant from the Royal Theatrical Support Trust, through the RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award, which gives rising directors the opportunity to direct a mid-scale regional production and take it on tour.

Joining Lily Dyble, the creative team also comprises Anna Yates (Set Designer), Khadija Raza (Costume Designer), Natasha Harrison (Movement Director), Lucía Sánchez Roldán (Lighting Designer), Joseff Harris (Composer & Sound Designer), Rachid Sabitri (Fight Director), Haruka Kuroda (Intimacy Director) and Helena Palmer (Casting Director).

Lily Dyle says, “What is at the very heart of Jane Eyre is courage in the face of the unknown. I'm thrilled to be delivering this story to audiences with bravery and risk, made possible by this phenomenal cast and creative team”.

Jane Eyre is a Mercury Theatre Colchester, Rose Theatre & Storyhouse co-production, in association with Northern Stage.

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming