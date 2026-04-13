JANE EYRE Will Come to the Mercury Theatre Colchester in September

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A brand new production of Jane Eyre, based on Sally Cookson, Mike Akers and the original company's adaptation of the Charlotte Brontë novel, will come to the Mercury Theatre Colchester in September.

Jane Eyre will be directed by Lily Dyble as a result of her winning the 2025 Royal Theatrical Support Trust Sir Peter Hall Director Award.

The co-production, supported by a grant from the RTST, will premiere at the Mercury Theatre from 26 September to 10 October, before touring to Rose Theatre from 13 to 24 October, Northern Stage from 3 to 7 November and Storyhouse from 10 to 21 November.

“I am no bird; and no net ensnares me”

One woman's fight for a life that is worthy of her courage and a love that is worthy of her heart.

Orphaned as a young girl, the passionate and sensitive Jane longs to escape the clutches of her cruel aunt.

Freedom beckons when she is offered the job of a governess in the house of the brooding and secretive Mr Rochester.

As intrigue turns to attraction, Jane finds herself drawn in by Rochester's mercurial charm. But when the truth finally comes out, she will be forced to choose between the man she wants, and the woman she wants to be.

Director, Lily Dyble says, “What I see at the heart of this story is courage in the face of the unknown. Jane Eyre reminds us of the risk and enormity of love, but also how uncertainty can breed hope, as well as fear; that we can choose to fiercely love each other and ourselves, even within chaos, and even when our old lives have been lost to the fire. I'm thrilled to be bringing Jane's story to audiences across England this autumn, with the support of four wonderful venues and the RTST.”

Artistic Director of Mercury Theatre, Natasha Rickman says, “We are absolutely delighted to be working with Lily Dyble, who is a director of real vision and talent. We are thrilled also to be co-producing this with our friends at the Rose, Storyhouse and Northern Stage, and to be collaborating with the brilliant RTST; the Sir Peter Hall Director Award spotlights so much extraordinary talent throughout their process each year, and it was a joy to meet so many brilliant artists. I cannot wait to see Lily's staging of this epic and gripping story and to share it with audiences across the country, alongside our co-producers.”