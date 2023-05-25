Interview: 'There's Nothing Better Than Being Part of a Talented Company': Jamie Bogyo and Laura Pitt - Pulford on Creativity and Complexity in ASPECTS OF LOVE

“I don’t think we have anything like this currently on in the West End. The productions looks and sounds beautiful!"

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 3 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic Photo 4 Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

In this first major West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, Aspects of Love is a sweeping romantic story of passion, love, betrayal and heartbreak across three generations.

Currently starring as Alex and Rose in the new revival, Jamie Bogyo and Laura Pitt -Pulford talk to us about complex characters, the joy of singing a Lloyd Webber score, and the delightful company that make up Aspects of Love.

Jamie, you play Alex and Laura, you play Rose. Can you tell us a bit about your characters and their arc through the show?

Jamie: Alex is a young American who falls in love with Rose after seeing her perform in the village of Montpellier. Over the course of the show his life spans 18 years in which he confronts love in its many form and guises.

Laura: When Rose walks into a room everyone knows about it. She’s full of passion, heart, and fire. But most importantly carries a hidden vulnerability which she chooses very wisely who to share it with and when.

Aspects of Love first premiered in the West End in 1989, and has enjoyed various iterations over the years. Is that exciting as a company and for you as actors, or are there nerves there?

Jamie: It’s an honour to be a part of this new production. Working alongside theatre legends Michael Ball, Jonathan Kent and indeed Andrew Lloyd Webber himself. There are always nerves, but I think that is a healthy part of what we do. Mostly it’s just been a joy!

Laura:  There are no nerves connected to the fact it’s been done before because thanks to Jonathan Kent our director it’s truly felt we are creating it for the first time. Changes have been made since the original which have allowed us to make different choices and find our own version of this piece. And that is always very exciting as an actress.

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic
Jamie Bogyo
Photo Credit: Phillip Cowndley

Jamie-this is your first big role after your West End debut in Moulin Rouge-how do you think that role prepared you for the one of Alex?

Moulin Rouge was my first professional role out of drama school. So more than anything it prepared me for the stamina and discipline required to perform eight shows a week. At the start of the show Alex is similar to Christian in they’re both Americans abroad who both fall in love with a glamourous French actress. From that point on their stories diverge so it’s been really exciting for me to go on this exciting journey with Alex after the wonderful ride I had in Moulin Rouge.

Laura-after your work as Carol in Emmerdale, what’s it like coming back to the stage for such a big show?

To be honest I never really left the stage. But it’s always nice as an actress to work in both TV and theatre and to make that crossover. Nothing will ever compare to being part of a company though. Especially this company who are an absolute delight in every way!

Your co-stars are Michael Ball and Danielle De Niese. What’s it like being part of such a talented group and, in Michael’s case, with someone who knows this piece very well?

Jamie: It’s been such an incredible resource to have seasoned professionals such as Michael, Danni and Laura to act alongside with. Michael in particular, because he played the role has been a pheromonal help and mentor. He and Jonathan, our director have helped make this whole experience full of laughter and creativity.

Laura: There’s nothing being better than being part of a talented company as it only pushes you to work harder and match them. Working with Michael Ball on a piece that he originated all those years ago in the role of Alex I find incredibly moving. I think of how much must have happened in his life from then until now. And how profound that must be for Michael. He’s glorious in the role of George. As is everyone in this company.

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic
Laura Pitt-Pulford, Danielle De Niese
Michael Ball

Of course, it’s Lord Webber’s music and Don Black and Charles Hart’s lyrics. Have you a favourite song/moment in the score, and has that changed or developed since you began working on the show?

Jamie: The whole score is so stunning but if I had to choose a favourite song it would have to be Laura’s "Anything But Lonely" which I think is one of the lesser known masterpieces in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s canon of work.

Laura: I adore singing "Seeing is Believing" with the wonderful Jamie. It happens right at the beginning of the show and is what springboards us into the complex story.

Aspects of Love has been much more warmly received in the UK compared to when it originally ran on Broadway; what is it about this piece that makes it worth revisiting and you think draws audiences in?

Jamie: I think it’s a very mature musical that is part play, part opera in that it is an intimate study of these characters’ intertwined lives and is entirely sung through. I think the piece has a lot of soul and is a really moving and bold look at the many shapes that love can take at various points in our lives.

Laura:  I believe everyone will see a part of themselves in one or more of these characters. The music transforms you to what feels like another world.

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic
Laura Pitt-Pulford & Jamie Bogyo

Is there a scene or a song that you’re most looking forward to sharing with your audiences? (One you’re in, or otherwise?)

Jamie: Reprising "Love Changes Everything" at the end of Act I is always a major thrill. As it the early duet with Laura "Seeing Is Believing”.

Laura: We both love "Seeing Is Believing" which is at the top of the show, which then ends with my next favourite number: "Anything But Lonely"- when the mask finally drops from Rose.

The show, by nature of its title explores different kinds of love: romantic, fan and artist, parental. What does it say about love for you, or has working on it given you a change of perspective?

Jamie: To me it says that love is difficult to pin down and defies easy categorisation but is inexorably a part of how we exist and live our lives. This piece doesn’t shy away from the darker affects love can have on us as well of course as the wonderful highs. And getting to live through both is really exciting to play on stage every night.

Laura: This show is a story of very complex individuals who we observe over two hours as their lives entangle and fundamentally shows you human beings at their best and their worst. Love is not straightforward and we certainly do not shy away from that.

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic
Laura Pitt-Pulford & Jamie Bogyo
Photo Credit: Phillip Cowndley

If you had one sentence to convince someone to come and see the show, what would it be?

Jamie: It’s a sweeping tale of romance set in some of the most beautiful locations across Europe to some of the most glorious music Andrew Lloyd Webber has written. And I get my top off!

Laura:  I don’t think we have anything like this currently on in the West End. The productions looks and sounds beautiful!

Aspects of Love is at the Lyric Theatre until 11 November

Photo Credit: Johan Persson




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Simon Russell Beale to Appear at Shakespeares Globes MOVING STORIES, in Support of the UN Photo
Simon Russell Beale to Appear at Shakespeare's Globe's MOVING STORIES, in Support of the UN Refugee Agency

On Sunday 25 June, Shakespeare’s Globe will host ‘Moving Stories’ in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse in support of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. The event will include sketches, short plays and songs examining the experiences of refugees, and responses to the crisis.

Over £70,000 Raised At The Acting For Others West End Flea Market Photo
Over £70,000 Raised At The Acting For Others West End Flea Market

Theatrical charity Acting for Others has announced that more than £70,000 was raised at their most successful West End Flea Market to date, held on Saturday 20 May at St Paul's Church in Covent Garden, with thousands of people enjoying the fun!

Theatre Centre Reveal First Commission as Part of Their Resident Writers for 2023 Photo
Theatre Centre Reveal First Commission as Part of Their Resident Writers for 2023

Theatre Centre have commissioned Wish You Weren't Here, a new comedy from Katie Redford (TAPPED, Theatre503; YELLOW LIPS, BBC Radio 4). Redford is one of three Resident Writers developing shows in conversation with hundreds of young people in schools and local communities across London, Sheffield, Derbyshire and Chesterfield through Theatre Centre’s Future Makers process. 

The Wanteds Siva Kaneswaran Joins the Cast of LA BAMBA! Photo
The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran Joins the Cast of LA BAMBA!

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of the explosive new musical, La Bamba! La Bamba! is a pulsating dance musical that will open at Curve in Leicester on Tuesday, 1st August 2023 before heading to London's Peacock Theatre, Sadler's Wells West End theatre, for a limited season on Tuesday 22 August 2023 until Saturday 2nd September 2023. La Bamba! will continue a UK tour until December 2023.


From This Author - Kerrie Nicholson

Kerrie is a theatre writer and podcaster. With a disability called Cerebral Palsy, she's passionate about accessibility in the industry, and wants to give those like her a voice where they don'... (read more about this author)

Interview: 'I Hope the Audience Leaves with the Biggest Smile on Their Face' Conor Hanley of THE CHOIR OF MAN Talks About the Show that Changed his LifeInterview: 'I Hope the Audience Leaves with the Biggest Smile on Their Face' Conor Hanley of THE CHOIR OF MAN Talks About the Show that Changed his Life
Interview: Interview: "I'm a Bit of a Creative Magpie" Isabel Adomakoh Young, the First Guest Artistic Director of THE TAKEOVER: SIGHT UNSEEN
BWW Interview: Maria Oshodi, CEO Of ExtantBWW Interview: Maria Oshodi, CEO Of Extant
How UK Theatre Handled Accessibility During the PandemicHow UK Theatre Handled Accessibility During the Pandemic

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You