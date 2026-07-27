IT COMES IN WAVES to Transfer to London's Finborough Theatre

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Following a sell-out tour across the East, It Comes In Waves will transfer to London's Finborough Theatre in Spring 2027 for a four-week run. Presented by Eastern Angles in association with the Seagull Theatre, Lowestoft and Neil McPherson for the Finborough Theatre, playwright James McDermott (Jab, Finborough Theatre/Park Theatre; EastEnders, BBC) brings a deeply personal production to the stage, drawing from his own experiences of loss and living with grief. Performances will run Tuesday 2nd March – Saturday 27th March 2027.

Set in a fictional grief café in Suffolk's coastal town Lowestoft, the play brings together three individuals each negotiating how to move forward. After losing her husband, widow Crystal wants to live, laugh, love and everything in between that means not slowing down; after losing her Dad, teenager Jordan just wants to skip the slow burn and come out the other side; and Group Leader Howard just wants to help everyone else but himself. Through different perspectives and circumstances, It Comes In Waves explores how grief, acceptance, and understanding manifests in different ways.

It Comes In Waves draws on James McDermott's own experiences following the death of his father during the COVID-19 pandemic. The production laughs in the face of hurt and asks how communities can help each other stay afloat when grief hits us. Directed by Eastern Angles' Artistic Director and CEO Jake Smith (I'm Gonna Pray For You So Hard, Finborough Theatre; We Aren't Kids Anymore, Savoy Theatre), the show places everyday conversation alongside moments of reflection, balancing humour, discomfort, and local voices.

Artistic director and CEO, Jake Smith comments, 'Our 45th anniversary year feels the perfect moment to bring It Comes in Waves to London. This transfer to the Finborough Theatre marks an important milestone in Eastern Angles' mission as the storytelling organisation and touring theatre company for the East of England, continuing our championing of writers and artists and ensuring stories from our region are seen on a national stage.

At its heart, It Comes in Waves is about grief, something that unites us all and reminds us of our shared humanity. Grief takes many forms throughout our lives, making this a deeply poignant and cathartic story to experience together. Yet it's also filled with warmth, humour and hope, celebrating the resilience of communities and the power of human connection. We're incredibly proud that this East Anglian story will now reach audiences in London.'

While rooted in a coastal town experiencing change – significantly a community mourning its crumbling landscapes – It Comes in Waves brings to surface the universal feeling of loss and how we can overcome.

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